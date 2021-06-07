Top 3 tips for using glider effectively in Free Fire

Gliders are a less-common means of transportation in Free Fire. They are very rare to come by and can be picked up by players in the Bermuda and Purgatory maps.

Players can move from place to place while using a glider. They can escape from enemies quickly and use them to reach the safe zone with time to spare. The best part about the glider is that gamers can use it multiple times in a single Battle Royale match.

Many players find it challenging to use the glider effectively in Free Fire. This article lists down some tips and tricks that they can use to fly more smoothly while using one.

Also read: Double Diamonds top up in Garena Free Fire: All you need to know

Tips and tricks to ride gliders effectively in Free Fire

Players can make a note of the following tips to ride gliders in Free Fire easily:

1) Surface

Free Fire players must pick a surface that is above high above normal ground. The suitable place of choice must also be sloping, so a house with slanting rooftops or a hill is recommended.

Players can head over to the Observatory and throw themselves in the air to glide.

Also read: Top 5 tips to win close combats easily in Free Fire

2) Surrounding

Players must be cautious of their surroundings

Gamers must thoroughly check their surroundings before using the glider. If the area is covered with trees, then it is suggested not to use it as it might get entangled with the branches.

Players must also be cautious of their enemies' positions while taking flight.

3) Quick landing

Mobile gamers can press the pump button to quickly get down on the ground.

They can use this to land at their destination quickly and shoot enemies who are firing at them.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Free Fire skin generators are fake, and using them can lead to account loss or ban

Edited by Ravi Iyer