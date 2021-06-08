Free Fire OB28 update maintenance schedule: When will the game be available for players?

Free Fire players have been eagerly awaiting the release of the OB28 update for quite some time. The highly anticipated update is set to be rolled out today, June 8th, 2021.

Before players can update to the latest version, the Free Fire servers will be taken down for maintenance.

Maintenance schedule of the Free Fire OB28 update

Free Fire servers are always taken down for maintenance before the developers release a major update. During this time, players will be unable to access Free Fire.

The maintenance schedule for the OB28 update will start at 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) today and will end this evening at 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30). So, Free Fire players won't be able to enjoy the game for eight-and-a-half hours today.

When will Free Fire be available again?

Players are entitled to a series of rewards if they log in to Free Fire in the given time period

After 6:00 PM IST, players can head over to the Google Play Store to update to the latest version of Free Fire.

Players who log in to the battle royale title between June 9th, 2021 and June 13th, 2021 will receive the following rewards:

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

In order to claim these rewards, players will have to head over to the Events section of Free Fire and click on "Update for Rewards." They can then click on the "Collect" button beside the respective rewards.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh