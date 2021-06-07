5 best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay in June 2021

Aside from characters, Free Fire also has a good collection of pets. Like characters, these pets have unique abilities that players can use while playing exciting matches.

Depending on the gaming style, players can choose any pet they want after purchasing them. Based on the aggressive style of gameplay, this article shortlists a few pets that players can use.

Also read: How to get a free weapon crate, Incubator voucher, provoke emote, and more in Free Fire today

Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay

#1 - Ottero

This pet's ability is called Double Blubber. This ability helps players recover their EP while using Treatment Gun or Med Kit. At the base level, EP is restored at the rate of 35%, and at the maximum level EP is restored at the rate of 65%.

#2 - Falco

This pet’s ability is called Skyline Spree. It helps players increase their diving speed by 25% and gliding speed by 10% while jumping off the flight. Players can land faster on the battleground using this ability.

#3 - Dreki

Dreki’s ability is Dragon Glare. This ability lasts for only three seconds, and it allows players to detect their opponents using medkits within a radius of 10m. At the maximum level, the ability lasts for five seconds, and the distance is increased to 30m.

#4 - Spirit Fox

This ability comes into play when players use the health pack in Free Fire. Well Fed, the ability of Spirit Fox can restore four extra HP while a health pack is being used. At level 3, Spirit Fox can restore up to ten extra HPs.

#5 - Rockie

Stay Chill is the ability of this pet in Free Fire. A character’s activated skill’s cooldown time is reduced by 6%. This will allow players to re-use their skills more often due to reduced cooldown time.

Also read: Top 3 tips for using glider effectively in Free Fire

Disclaimer: The article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Also read: Top 5 tips to win close combats easily in Free Fire

Edited by suwaidfazal