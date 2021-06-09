5 best Free Fire OB28 features that players may not know about

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB28 update was rolled out on June 8th, bringing a series of new features to the game.

Players can now download the update from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their devices.

This article takes a look at five features in the Free Fire OB28 update that players may not be aware of.

Also read: How to download Free Fire OB28 update under 50 MB: APK link for Android users

Less popular Free Fire OB28 features

1. Grandmaster

A new rank called “Grandmaster" has been added to Free Fire's Rank Mode. The top 1000 players in the Heroic tier will get promoted to this new rank. The rank distribution is as follows:

Grandmaster I - Player Rank 1-100

Grandmaster II - Player Rank 101-300

Grandmaster III - Player Rank 301-1000

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets for aggressive gameplay as of June 2021

2. Revival System

The revival system in the Battle Royale mode has also received a major overhaul in the Free Fire OB28 update. The following changes have been made:

The time taken to capture the revival point has been increased from 14 seconds to 33 seconds.

Revival point cooldown has been increased from 150 seconds to 180 seconds.

Revival points per game have decreased from 9 seconds to 8 seconds.

3. Pet Rumble Mode

Pet Rumble mode has seen some changes due to the latest update (Image via Free Fire)

A number of changes have been made to the Pet Rumble Mode in Free Fire. The adjustments are listed below:

Four new mini-games have been added to the scientists' tasks.

A new skill called "Trap" is available for pranksters.

Also read: Free Fire OB28 update features: BR mode changes, ice grenade, new character, and more

4. Quick Messages and Audio Commands

Free Fire players will now be able to use audio commands to communicate with their teammates better.

Players can click on the message icon on the screen and choose any of the messages they want to send in the game. They can disable this feature by clicking on the block icon on the screen.

5. Weapon Statistics Adjustments

Aside from the addition of the ice grenade and the Mini Uzi, the Free Fire OB28 update has also changed the stats of certain weapons. Here are all the weapons that received changes in the update:

M1917

Minimum damage increased from 36 to 45

Effective range increased by 25%

Kord

Accuracy increased by 28%

Fire rate in Machine Gun Mode increased by 25%

Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles increased from 100% to 120%

M60

Increased damage in machine-gun mode increased by 5.

Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles increased by 60%

Kar98K

Damage to the arms and legs increased by 25%

Damage to the body decreased by 10%

Armor penetration increased from 0 to 40%

Also read: How to download Garena Free Fire OB28 update today

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh