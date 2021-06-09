5 best Free Fire OB28 features that players may not know about

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB28 update was rolled out on June 8th, bringing a series of new features to the game.
Players can now download the update from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on their devices.
This article takes a look at five features in the Free Fire OB28 update that players may not be aware of.
Less popular Free Fire OB28 features
1. Grandmaster
A new rank called “Grandmaster" has been added to Free Fire's Rank Mode. The top 1000 players in the Heroic tier will get promoted to this new rank. The rank distribution is as follows:
- Grandmaster I - Player Rank 1-100
- Grandmaster II - Player Rank 101-300
- Grandmaster III - Player Rank 301-1000
2. Revival System
The revival system in the Battle Royale mode has also received a major overhaul in the Free Fire OB28 update. The following changes have been made:
- The time taken to capture the revival point has been increased from 14 seconds to 33 seconds.
- Revival point cooldown has been increased from 150 seconds to 180 seconds.
- Revival points per game have decreased from 9 seconds to 8 seconds.
3. Pet Rumble Mode
A number of changes have been made to the Pet Rumble Mode in Free Fire. The adjustments are listed below:
- Four new mini-games have been added to the scientists' tasks.
- A new skill called "Trap" is available for pranksters.
4. Quick Messages and Audio Commands
Free Fire players will now be able to use audio commands to communicate with their teammates better.
Players can click on the message icon on the screen and choose any of the messages they want to send in the game. They can disable this feature by clicking on the block icon on the screen.
5. Weapon Statistics Adjustments
Aside from the addition of the ice grenade and the Mini Uzi, the Free Fire OB28 update has also changed the stats of certain weapons. Here are all the weapons that received changes in the update:
M1917
- Minimum damage increased from 36 to 45
- Effective range increased by 25%
Kord
- Accuracy increased by 28%
- Fire rate in Machine Gun Mode increased by 25%
- Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles increased from 100% to 120%
M60
- Increased damage in machine-gun mode increased by 5.
- Damage multiplier to Gloo Walls, oil barrels, and vehicles increased by 60%
Kar98K
- Damage to the arms and legs increased by 25%
- Damage to the body decreased by 10%
- Armor penetration increased from 0 to 40%
