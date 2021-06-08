How to download Free Fire OB28 update under 50 MB: APK link for Android users

Free Fire players can rejoice as the OB28 update has entered the maintenance phase. However, they will have to wait as the servers have been taken down for maintenance.

Before any significant update, Free Fire developers take down the servers of the battle royale title to make it ready for the latest update. The servers will be inaccessible from 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) until 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Players can update the game directly from the Google Play Store or use APK and OBB files to update to the latest version. This article will guide Android users to successfully download the update using APK and OBB files

Steps to download Free Fire OB28 update under 50MB via APK link

Players need to follow the steps given below to download the game using APK and OBB files:

They have to click here to download the APK file and here to download the OBB file. The size of the APK and OBB files are 45 MB and 647 MB, respectively. Users can then install the APK file by enabling the “Install from unknown source” option. They will then need to rename the OBB to “main.2019114401.com.dts.freefireth”. They must not change the extension. The next step is to copy the file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth.

After following the steps given above, players can enjoy the game after 6:00 PM IST. Players who log in between June 9th, 2021, to June 13th, 2021, will be entitled to win the following exciting rewards:

2x Diamond Royale vouchers

2x Weapon Royale vouchers

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer