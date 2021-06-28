List of Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in Rampage Party Giveaway

Redeem codes are one way in Free Fire that players can utilize to obtain exclusive in-game items at no cost. Since they are so easy and convenient to use, loads of users keep an eye on new codes to be released.
The Rewards Redemption Site is the specific place to redeem most of these alphanumeric codes. For around a week, the developers of Free Fire released a redeem code daily as a part of the Rampage Party Giveaway, which is discussed below.
Free Fire redeem codes released in Rampage Party Giveaway
- YXY3EGTLHGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
- R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
- WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7d)
The above redeem codes are only for the Indian server. Additionally, if any error occurs when the user attempts to use these codes, it simply means they are expired and are no longer functional.
Usage of Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site
Step 1: The first step is to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site here.
Step 2: Once users are in, they must log in with the platform they linked their Free Fire accounts. Among the options are Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, and Twitter.
Guest account users are not eligible to use the code and must bind their accounts.
Step 3: All players will need to paste the redeem code into the text field and click “Confirm.”
When rewards are redeemed successfully, they are usually sent to players’ Free Fire accounts in 24 hours.
Players can claim items from the in-game mail section, located at the top of the lobby screen:
