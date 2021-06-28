List of Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in Rampage Party Giveaway

Redeem codes are one way in Free Fire that players can utilize to obtain exclusive in-game items at no cost. Since they are so easy and convenient to use, loads of users keep an eye on new codes to be released.

The Rewards Redemption Site is the specific place to redeem most of these alphanumeric codes. For around a week, the developers of Free Fire released a redeem code daily as a part of the Rampage Party Giveaway, which is discussed below.

Free Fire redeem codes released in Rampage Party Giveaway

YXY3EGTLHGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBBMSL7AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7d)

The above redeem codes are only for the Indian server. Additionally, if any error occurs when the user attempts to use these codes, it simply means they are expired and are no longer functional.

Also read: Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly earnings, India rank, and more in June 2021

Usage of Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: The first step is to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site here.

Log in to the official Rewards Redemption Site via Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google or Twitter.

Step 2: Once users are in, they must log in with the platform they linked their Free Fire accounts. Among the options are Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, and Twitter.

Guest account users are not eligible to use the code and must bind their accounts.

Step 3: All players will need to paste the redeem code into the text field and click “Confirm.”

Paste the redeem code into the text fields and press the “Confirm” option

When rewards are redeemed successfully, they are usually sent to players’ Free Fire accounts in 24 hours.

Players can claim items from the in-game mail section, located at the top of the lobby screen:

Items can be collected from the mail-section

Also read: Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Garena Free Fire UID number, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Edited by Ravi Iyer