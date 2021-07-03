Create
Battlegrounds Mobile India emerges as second-highest-grossing and top free game on Google Play in India within 24 hours of release

Battlegrounds Mobile India continues to touch new milestones, especially now that the final version is out for Android users (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)
On July 2nd, Battlegrounds Mobile India was finally released on the Google Play Store. And within 24 hours, BGMI became the country's number one game in the "Free Games" category. Moreover, it placed second in the top-grossing category after Free Fire.

The top grossing mobile games on the Play Store in India
Anuj Tandon, the regional head of the game's developer, Krafton Inc., congratulated the BGMI team on this milestone in a tweet.

In yesterday's Krafton blog, the company disclosed that BGMI had reached more than 40 million pre-registrations before the official launch.

The top free games on the Play Store in India
Pre-registration began on May 18th, followed by Early Access on June 17th. The latter attracted over five million Android users, but unfortunately, there is no update on the release of the iOS version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's journey

It is no hidden secret that Indians love playing Battle Royale games.

Besides providing a thrilling gameplay experience, this genre also offers the chance to socialize with friends and family.

The Indian government banned the popular BR title, PUBG Mobile, in September last year under section 69A of the IT Act. Krafton then took control of the publishing rights in India and has recently released it as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton also pledged $100 million to develop the gaming infrastructure in India. Nodwin Gaming, an Indian gaming company, has already received a $23 million investment from the Korean company.

The organization also contributed to Loco's seed round of investment, promising a massive $9 million thanks to its projection of possible growth.

Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the official BGMI website
In the weeks to come, it will be interesting to see whether the game can maintain its top position or not, as titles like League of Legends Wild Rift, Apex Legends Mobile, and Rocket League Sideswipe are releasing soon.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
