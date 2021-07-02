Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) officially crosses 40 million pre-registrations on Play Store, confirms Krafton in official blog

Krafton has released its much-awaited game, BattleGrounds Mobile India, for Android users this morning at 6:30 AM. Early Access to the game lasted two weeks before its official release.

However, the title has still not been released on the App Store for iOS devices.

After a long hiatus of ten months (303 days), the game was released after access to PUBG Mobile was blocked by the Indian government on September 2nd last year.

After the pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India began on May 18th, the number of registrations for the game exceeded 20 million within two weeks.

Krafton reveals pre-registration milestone, promises lots more to come for Battlegrounds Mobile India

An article on the Krafton blog reports that the game crossed over 40 million pre-registrations before the day of the official release, i.e., yesterday.

Additionally, 20 million users participated in Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access, which began June 17th. The feedback Krafton received from participants here contributed to making the game more polished.

The developer also assured its consumers and fans that the company had raised data protection and information security to the highest level, as per industry standards. The org also stressed that it had strengthened its policy to strictly comply with India's personal information protection laws and software-related laws.

Speaking on the occasion of the release, Chang-Han Kim, CEO of Krafton, said in a blog post that he was happy to introduce Battlegrounds Mobile India to Indian users.

Krafton reiterated that they would try their best to foster the Indian esports ecosystem by announcing gaming competitions and leagues exclusively for Indian users who have responded favorably to the PUBG IP.

Under the above, the company said it had invested a vast sum of ₹1.64 billion in the Indian gaming company Nodwin Gaming. Along with this, Krafton projected potential growth of the Indian streaming platform Loco and participated in its seed round investment, promising a massive sum of $9 million.

It would be interesting to see what new records Battlegrounds Mobile India break. Players all across India had been patiently waiting for its release ever since the suspension of PUBG Mobile in India.

