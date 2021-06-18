Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access version crosses 5 million downloads

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access version recently crossed 5 million downloads. The feat was achieved hours after Krafton Inc. started rolling out the Early Access version for gamers.

PUBG Mobile fans were ecstatic to learn that the game will be released in June. Several PUBG Mobile influencers have leaked the possibility of the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India to be on June 18th.

Battlegrounds Mobile India marked PUBG Mobile's return to the country, and the developers have received significant support from the Indian gaming community. After 20 million successful pre-registrations, the game now has 5 million successful downloads even before it is officially released.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Krafton Inc. rolls out reward following 5 million downloads

Krafton Inc. released the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 17th popular PUBG Mobile influencers and gamers in the community.

Popular gaming streamer Dynamo took to his YouTube channel to stream content from Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers gained significant insight into the game from the streams and were eager to download the game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to officially release on June 18th. The developers refrained from rolling out the game. However, Krafton Inc recently revealed that Early Access is open to everyone.

Gamers can now follow some simple steps to gain entry to the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Ever since the news broke, gamers have taken the opportunity to register themselves as BGMI testers to gain access to the Early Access version of the game. It was recently reported that over 5 million downloads have been achieved within a span of a few hours.

Krafton Inc. has announced that there will be special launch event missions that will give gamers in-game rewards.

Sign-up rewards - 1 Supply Crate Coupon

1 Million downloads- 2 Supply Crate Coupon

5 Million downloads- 1 Classic Crate Coupon

10 Million downloads- Constable set

Battlegrounds Mobile India has also successfully crossed 5 million downloads. As a result, Krafton Inc. has rolled out the Classic Crate Coupon for gamers.

BGMI completes 5 million downloads (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

It is expected that more and more gamers will try to download the game to get a taste of PUBG Mobile after almost a year since it was last seen in 2020. It is anticipated that 10 million downloads will be crossed shortly and gamers will be able to claim the rewards soon.

