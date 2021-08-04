The 'Server will be ready soon' Free Fire error today: All you need to know about the OB29 update maintenance break

Free Fire OB29 will be released on August 4th, 2021, after a rigorous testing of the features on the Advance Server, which was completed in late July. Among the many additions are weapons, characters, a game mode, and even new map for the mode.

After getting a sneak peek, the excitement for their release has reached its pinnacle. However, the game's servers will not be available for a few hours as they will be down to implement the patch. This schedule has been revealed ahead of time, and during the downtime, users cannot access Free Fire and will encounter this message:

"Server will be ready soon."

When will Free Fire servers open today?

The servers will open after the end of maintenance at 5:45 PM IST. Garena announced the upcoming downtime on their social media platforms on August 3rd, 2021. Accordingly, the start and end times have been provided below:

Start time - 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

End time - 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

Players are encountering "Server will be ready soon" errors owing to the game's servers being offline for maintenance. All users can do is patiently wait for the break to end. There is no reason to fret, the issue will be resolved automatically once the servers are back online following the downtime.

Users can download the updated version of the game directly from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store once it is released. Upon the conclusion of the maintenance period at 5:45 PM IST (GMT +5:30), players will be able to continue enjoying Free Fire in the same manner as before.

They will likely be rewarded with multiple vouchers for upgrading to the latest version as has been the case with previous patches.

Key features

Some of the key features that will be added in the Free Fire OB29 update have been listed below:

Clash Squad Ranked Season 8

Grenade range on the training island

1 vs 1 game mode - Lone Wolf (Map - Iron Cage)

New attachments - AR magazine, shotgun and SMG muzzles

New feature in Clash Squad mode

New characters

AC80 marksman rifle

Option to upgrade M4A1 through chip in vending machine

Character and weapon balances

