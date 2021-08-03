Free Fire OB29 update early patch notes: Full list of new features revealed

Garena updates Free Fire regularly, and the upcoming OB29 update will release tomorrow, i.e., August 4th. It will bring in new features, while the existing ones will be improved to offer the players a better gameplay experience.

"What's Up Free Fire" is a video that comes out on the social media platforms of Garena Free Fire before an update, and it shows users an overview of changes made with the update.

On top of this, Knight Clown, a popular data miner, has also leaked the patch notes of the Free Fire OB29 update.

Early patch notes of the Free Fire OB29 update

Clash Squad enhancements

The "Request" option in the Clash Squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

A new "Request" option will be introduced to the Clash Squad mode, allowing players to ask for a specific item from teammates. As a result, they can obtain items directly from allies.

Gamers will also be able to flaunt their backpacks during a Clash Squad match. They need to equip it via the collection section.

In addition, the game's auto-pickup feature will improve with the update.

1v1 game mode

The map for 1v1 is called Iron Cage (Image via Free Fire)

With the new update, a new 1v1 game mode will be added to the game. Those participating will be pitted against one another in a new map named "Iron Cage."

New weapon and balancing

AC80 is the new firearm in the update (Image via Free Fire)

The AC80, the marksman rifle, will be added with the update, as shown in the video.

Aside from that, players can upgrade their M4A1 to the X, Y, or Z variants as per the leaked patch notes. They will have to use the M4 Chip from the vending machine to do so.

In the video, the developers have mentioned that the following weapons are going to be balanced:

Weapon adjustments in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

Character enhancements and vending machine

Sustained Raids will be buffed in this update (Image via Free Fire)

In the Free Fire OB29 patch, Jota's ability will get balanced, and now, users will regain health when they hit their opponents. Moreover, when an opponent is knocked out, a specified proportion of the player's overall health will get restored.

Characters, including Luqueta and Alvaro, were also stated in the leaked patch notes.

Other leaked patch notes

Here are some other aspects mentioned in the leaked patch notes:

Training Ground – Grenade Range

A new grenade range to practice grenade throwing skills will come out.

New attachments in battle royale mode

AR Magazine

Shotgun Muzzle

SMG Muzzle

Fans can read more about the leaked patch notes here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer