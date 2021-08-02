Garena reveals Free Fire 4th anniversary event date; daily free rewards confirmed

Garena has disclosed the date of the Free Fire 4th anniversary event, and they will be providing daily free rewards as part of the community events on a specific server.

The start of August has piqued the interest of Free Fire players worldwide, who are anxiously expecting word about the game's 4th anniversary celebrations. Free Fire's alpha testing started in August 2017. It was during this month that the game's anniversary has been commemorated for the last three years.

Garena reveals Free Fire 4th anniversary event date

Let's celebrate Free Fire's Anniversary this month not with just a birthDAY but for a whole month! 4⃣🎂🥳



Keep your eyes peeled on our social media for a special community event happening DAILY with awesome rewards starting TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/kjRoFrrzlZ — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) August 2, 2021

Free Fire North America has published a poster for the 4th anniversary celebrations, the first revelation of the much-anticipated occasion. It was revealed that they would begin organizing community events daily, starting from tomorrow. This will offer fantastic rewards for the players.

Perhaps even more intriguingly, a poster for it was shared along with the official announcement. The peak day for the fourth-anniversary celebration is hinted at by this poster. "4nniversary 8.28" is located at the top of the poster, indicating that August 28th will most likely be the peak day of the festivities.

During the last few global events and collaborations, the peak day has been the same across the servers. There is a chance that the 4th anniversary peak day for the India server might also be the same.

As observed with the previous few campaigns, the peak day is usually a few days after the commencement of the events. So, it is likely that the events can commence a week or two before the peak day.

A notification of the OB29 patch and sneak peek of 4th anniversary party (Image via Free Fire)

Moreover, the developers will be providing a sneak peek into the 4th anniversary events after releasing the Free Fire OB29 update on August 4th. Players are expecting lots of events of the same or even higher scale when compared to previous collaborations.

Note: Numerous speculations are circulating in the Free Fire community about the anniversary events and rewards. The exact details of the dates and events are yet to be officially revealed

Edited by Gautham Balaji