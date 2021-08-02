Free Fire OB29 update release date, time, expected features, new characters, and more

After an extensive testing period in the Advance Server, Garena will be releasing the much-awaited Free Fire OB29 update in a few days.

Players usually receive rewards for updating to the latest version of Free Fire. The same is expected this time around.

Players can download the patch directly from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store once it has been released.

Overview of Free Fire OB29 update

Release date and time

A notification revealing the release date of the Free Fire patch

The Free Fire OB29 update is scheduled to go live on August 4th, 2021, just a day before the conclusion of the current Clash Squad Ranked Season 7. Garena will also provide a sneak peek into the 4th-anniversary celebration with the update.

The developers will take the servers down for scheduled maintenance on the day of the update. The game will be inaccessible during this timeframe.

The maintenance period for Free Fire updates usually begins at around 9:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30) and ends at 6:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30). A similar schedule is likely to be followed this time around.

Though the developers have not yet announced the exact timetable for the maintenance break, players can expect developments on this front very soon.

Garena usually releases the update a few hours after the maintenance begins, so players can expect the OB29 update to be made available around 10 AM to 11:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

Features

Garena have released a 'What's Up Free Fire' video on their YouTube channel and social media handles, providing a sneak peek into the game's upcoming features. However, data miners have also leaked a small section of the OB29 patch notes.

There are many new features in this patch that will significantly enhance the overall game. Some of the key features are listed below:

Lone Wolf (1 vs 1 game mode)

Lone Wolf mode will be added in the patch (Image via Free Fire)

The Lone Wolf mode was previously available on the Advance Server and was confirmed to be coming to Free Fire in the official video that was released yesterday.

The mode allows users to play with their desired weapons and gloo walls on a map called Iron Cage.

Clash Squad enhancement

Request option in Clash Squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

A new request feature will be added to the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

With this feature, players will be able to request items directly from the in-game store. Once these requests are fulfilled, the respective items will be added to the player's inventory.

Character balances

Jota's ability will be reworked (Image via Free Fire)

Many character abilities will be reworked in the upcoming patch. The recently released video revealed a buff in Jota's ability (that restores HP upon hitting enemies).

In addition to this, the leaked patch notes by data miners suggest that Luqueta, Shani, and Alvaro will also receive considerable buffs.

New weapon

AC80 is the new firearm in the update (Image via Free Fire)

The AC80 marksman rifle from the Advance Server will be making its way to Free Fire with the upcoming update.

Users will also be able to use the M4 Chip from the vending machine to upgrade their guns.

New character

The ability is called Enigma’s Eye (Image via PRITHVI GAMING)

There were three new mysterious characters in the OB29 Advance Server. These characters are expected to arrive in Free Fire with the new update. Elite or Awakened Moco is rumored to be one of them.

Weapon balancing

Several weapons will be balanced in this update (Image via Free Fire)

Weapons like the UZI, XM8, and SPA12 will receive buffs in the OB29 patch. Meanwhile, the M1887 is set to be nerfed.

Players can read the leaked patch notes here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh