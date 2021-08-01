Free Fire 4th Anniversary Party Event officially confirmed by Garena

In a new development, the developers of Free Fire have announced the game's 4th-anniversary celebrations.

Since its release, Free Fire has gathered considerable numbers and has managed to cement itself among the most popular games in the mobile battle royale genre. The game's alpha testing first began in August 2017, celebrating its fourth anniversary this month.

Over the years, Garena has made many upgrades and additions to Free Fire, which have helped shape it into what it is today.

Garena announces Free Fire 4th Anniversary Party Event

As seen in the notification above, there will be a sneak peek for the Free Fire 4th anniversary, which will be made available by the developers. Free Fire's upcoming update, i.e., the OB29 version, will be released on August 4th.

Tons of new features are expected to be added, with gamers being delighted and hyped up about what Garena has in store for them.

The specifics of the 4th-anniversary celebrations are anticipated to be announced following the launch of the update. As a result, users now have to wait a few more days.

During the game's last two anniversary celebrations, Garena provided users with the option to obtain a permanent character completely free of charge. On top of this, there were loads of other rewards available, including skins, costumes, and more. Readers can check all of them in the following video:

Hence, this time around, there will be a burst of new events to coincide with the anniversary celebrations, keeping players engaged while also rewarding them with many prizes. A calendar will probably be released in advance of the event, giving participants with further information.

There are several leaks and rumors regarding the events and rewards that have already surfaced on the internet. For now, the players can wait for the OB29 update to be released.

Note: The official date of the 4th Anniversary events is yet to be announced.

