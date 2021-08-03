When is Garena Free Fire's next OB29 update releasing? Release date for all regions revealed

Free Fire's next big update, OB29, is slated to go live very shortly. While players have previously seen some of the new features on the Advance Server, the majority have expressed their excitement at experiencing them in their final form with the update. The update will also feature content for the fourth-anniversary celebrations.

As with past updates, users will presumably be rewarded with multiple vouchers for updating to the latest version of the game; however, exact specifics are yet to be officially announced.

Free Fire OB29 release date and time for all servers

A notification shedding light on the Free Fire patch (Image via Free Fire)

As per one of the notifications, the Free Fire OB29 patch is scheduled to go live on August 4th, 2021, and it will bring in a lot of new features.

Meanwhile, the developers have revealed some of these in the video, which they upload a few days before the update. The leaked patch notes by data miners have also shed light on the new content. This has piqued the players' interest, who are now eagerly looking forward to the patch.

Garena will take the servers offline for maintenance like they do with every Free Fire patch. Thus, the game will be inaccessible during this period. Although an official announcement of the patch is yet to be made, based on previous updates, the timing for maintenance is expected to be around:

India: 9:30 AM IST (UTC +5:30)

Indonesia: 11:00 AM WIB (UTC +7:00)

Brazil: 1:00 AM BRT (UTC -3:00)

Europe: 6:00 AM CEST (UTC +3:00)

North America: August 3rd 11:59 PM EDT (UTC -4:00)

The Free Fire OB29 update is expected to be available for download within a few hours of the commencement of the maintenance. Users will be able to get it from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store once it has been released. They will not be able to access the game until the conclusion of the planned break.

Users can expect an official announcement of the maintenance very soon on the official handles.

Key features

Weapon balancing: XM8, UZI, SPAS12, Vector, and M1887.

Character balancing: Jota, Luqueta, Shani, and Alvaro.

New Weapon: AC80

New Mode: Lone Wolf

New Grenade range

Numerous Clash Squad enhancements

Users can read more about it here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu