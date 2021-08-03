Free Fire 4th anniversary date in India revealed for 2021

One of the best ways to obtain free items in Garena Free Fire is to participate in events. They provide players with free costumes, skins, and other goodies.

Special events are often added to the game on special occasions or as a result of collaborations. The recently initiated Free Fire x McLaren event concludes today, and this has left gamers eagerly awaiting the next event.

Garena Free Fire has celebrated its anniversary in August for the last three years, and the game's fourth-anniversary festivities are set to begin soon. Here is a summary of all of the information currently available concerning the Free Fire 4th anniversary events.

Expected date of the Free Fire 4th anniversary event celebrations for the Indian region

In-game events

Free Fire Europe has published a schedule of events that will take place in celebration of the game's fourth anniversary on its Instagram handle. It mentions the various activities that are scheduled for the region. According to the post, the in-game events will commence on August 14th.

Hence, it is anticipated that the in-game events for the Indian server will also begin on or around the same date, i.e., August 14th. Likewise, a calendar with a timeline of events is expected to be announced very soon.

Also, as seen in the following notification, a sneak peek will be made available on August 4th alongside the OB29 patch.

Users can expect a sneak peek regarding the 4th anniversary after the release of the update (Image via Free Fire)

Peak day and more

Let's celebrate Free Fire's Anniversary this month not with just a birthDAY but for a whole month! 4⃣🎂🥳



Keep your eyes peeled on our social media for a special community event happening DAILY with awesome rewards starting TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/kjRoFrrzlZ — Free Fire North America (@FreeFire_NA) August 2, 2021

On Twitter, Free Fire North America shared a poster for the 4th anniversary community events. Users can spot the following text at the top:

"4nniversary 8.28"

This could imply that August 28th will be the peak day for the upcoming 4th anniversary event in Garena Free Fire.

No specifics have been announced by the developers regarding the items that will be offered. The ones prevalent on the internet currently are mostly speculation. However, judging from previous anniversary events, one can assume that a plethora of rewards will be up for grabs this time around.

Edited by Siddharth Satish