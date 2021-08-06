3 best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire after 4th Anniversary update

Obtaining exclusive in-game items such as skins, costumes, and other cosmetics is usually accomplished by using diamonds, Free Fire's premium currency. However, it is not provided for free, and gamers must spend real money from their own pockets to obtain them.

Everyone can't spend money on Free Fire diamonds. As a result, they search for alternative methods that will provide them with an opportunity to get the currency at no cost.

Note: It is recommended that users read the policies and terms before obtaining Free Fire diamonds from the applications.

Applications to get Free Fire diamonds for free in OB29 update (4th anniversary)

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is, without a doubt, the most widely used approach among the players. The first thing that users need to do after downloading this application is create a profile for themselves. To do so, they must provide some basic information about themselves, such as their age and other facts.

In this application, Google Play Credits are rewarded to them after completing the short surveys. If the player has accumulated a sufficient amount of credits, they can purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Click here to visit Google Opinion Rewards on the Google Play Store.

2) Mistplay

Next on the list is Mistplay, which is a GPT application. Participants, in this case, are reimbursed simply for participating in games. The more they play, the greater the number of points (units) they will accrue.

Points can later be used to redeem a range of prizes and rewards. Readers can click on this URL to head to Mistplay's page on the Google Play Store.

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is one of the most used GPT apps that the players can download (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a fantastic GPT application that gamers should have a look at as well. It has crossed the 1 million downloads and has received a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store. Users will be asked to complete tasks like downloading an app, surveys, quizzes, and more.

Earnings can be later cashed out using various methods like PayPal (depending upon their country). Fans can visit Poll Pay on the Google Play Store by clicking here.

Disclaimer: The apps mentioned in this list are based on the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen