Free Fire Max is one of the rising names in the battle royale category. The game's size rises to 1GB and is suitable for low to mid-end smartphones. There are many popular modes available for players to explore in the game.

Factory Challenge is one of the most action-filled modes that is quite enjoyable to play with friends.

This article will discuss the 5 best Free Fire Max characters for Factory Challenge.

Best characters for Factory Challenge in Free Fire Max

5) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is one of the most expensive characters in the Free Fire Max game. He is priced at 599 diamonds, and his skill is called Drop the Beat.

This skill helps the user create a 5m aura that boosts their movement speed by 10 percent and restores 5 HP per second. At its initial level, the skill lasts for 5 seconds with a cooldown period of 45 seconds.

4) Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

The Chrono character is one of the most sought-after characters in the game for the Factory Challenge mode. His skill is called Time-Turner. The ability helps players to create a force field that can block up to 600 damage from opponents.

They can fire at the latter from inside the force field. Furthermore, the movement speed increases by 5 percent.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Dimitri is a tremendous character to use in Free Fire's Factory Challenge. His active skill is called Healing Heartbeat, it creates a 3.5mm healing zone. When inside the zone, players and their allies can recover 3HP per second.

Both parties can also self-recover to continue their battles. The skill duration is 10 seconds and the cooldown period lasts for 85 seconds.

2) Xayne

Xayne is another great choice for those who love to play Factory Challenge. She has a skill called Xtreme Encounter which temporarily imbues the user with 80 HP. Along with this, the damage dealt to Gloo Walls and shields is also increased by 40 percent. The ability lasts for 10 seconds with a cooldown period of 150 seconds.

1) D-Bee

D-Bee in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

D-Bee is a new character available for players in the Free Fire Max title. He has an amazing passive skill called Bullet Beats. If the player is mobile while firing, the movement speed increases by 5 percent.

Coupled with that, the accuracy is also improved by 10 percent. It comes in very handy in Factory Challenge's intense matches.

Free Fire's Factory Challenge warrants wise heads and prudent strategies. Players must be smart in choosing their characters as that could make or break their game.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

