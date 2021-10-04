Top 5 tips to reach Grandmaster tier in Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max is a more advanced version of the popular battle royale title, Free Fire. The game offers higher-quality HD graphics and immersive 3D sound effects. Players can get a more intense survival experience by pushing their rank to higher leagues like Grandmaster.

The competition to reach the Grandmaster tier is very tough as it is the most elite league in the game. It helps players to polish their skills and improve their game sense. This article discusses the top five tips to reach the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire Max.

Tips to reach Grandmaster tier in Free Fire Max

5) Importance of kills

The first tip on the list to reach the Grandmaster tier in Free Fire Max is to fetch more kills. Kills play an important role in getting extra tier ranking points. Players are recommended to get at least 3-5 kills per match. It will help them to get more plus tier points, and players will reach the Grandmaster tier in no time.

4) Survive in final zones

More survival in the last zones will give more tier ranking points

Free Fire Max offers its users more tier ranking points on survival in the final zones. Players must have a good game sense of the right landing spots on the map.

Each team must have an in-game leader or IGL to give proper rotations and callouts to get into the safe zones. In the rank push to Grandmaster, there are more than 20 players alive till the last zones. With an IGL, it becomes much easier to survive in the last zone battles.

3) Use of grenades

Players looking to push their tier to Grandmaster are advised to make proper use of grenades in Free Fire Max. There are various grenades available in the game, including gloo wall grenades, smoke grenades, and frag grenades. These grenades are very helpful in rushing onto the enemy squad and wiping them.

2) Use of vehicles

Vehicles in Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Vehicles are of great use in providing safer and quicker rotation into safe zones. Players can use various vehicles to get into safe compounds. They can hold these compounds till the final zone to get more kills and Booyah title for themselves. It will help players to get more tier ranking points and to quickly reach the Grandmaster tier.

1) Team coordination

Team coordination is vital in the rank push to Grandmaster (Image via Garena)

The last tip for players who are rank pushing to the Grandmaster tier is to have good coordination. Players are recommended to push their ranks with regular teammates. It will help them to build good synergy and coordination. This comes in very handy in a 4v4 gunfight as players know the strengths of each teammate.

Also Read

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far