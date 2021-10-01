How to get Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 in October 2021

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 can now be purchased by mobile gamers. At the start of every season, the battle royale game introduces a new Elite Pass that they can acquire to win exciting rewards.
The pre-order for the pass commenced on 28 September and concluded on 30 September. Today, on 1 October, players can purchase the new Elite Pass, the theme of which is Mesmerizing Nights.
Steps to follow for buying Season 41 Elite Pass on Free Fire
Step 1: Gamers have to open the game and click on “Fire Pass”.
Step 2: Players will have to click on the Upgrade option.
Step 3: Users will have to choose any of the two variants, Elite Pass worth 499 diamonds or Elite Bundle worth 999 diamonds.
Step 4: They have to confirm the purchase.
Rewards offered by the Free Pass
Here are a few rewards offered by the Free Pass in Free Fire:
Scan worth ten badges
Pet Food worth 20 badges
Tale of Eclipse Jacket worth 40 badges
Diamond Royale Voucher worth 50 badges
Fragment Crate worth 60 badges
Note: To redeem the rewards from the Free Pass, players will have to collect badges. These badges are given as rewards upon successful completion of missions in the title.
Rewards offered by the Elite Pass
Here are a few rewards offered by the Elite Pass in Free Fire:
Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle
SPAS-12 – Mesmerizing
Genie Summoner’s Sack
Magic Carpet
Also Read
Evolution Stone