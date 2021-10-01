How to get Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 in October 2021

The Free Fire Elite Pass Season 41 can now be purchased by mobile gamers. At the start of every season, the battle royale game introduces a new Elite Pass that they can acquire to win exciting rewards.

The pre-order for the pass commenced on 28 September and concluded on 30 September. Today, on 1 October, players can purchase the new Elite Pass, the theme of which is Mesmerizing Nights.

Steps to follow for buying Season 41 Elite Pass on Free Fire

The Fire Pass in the Free Fire lobby (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Gamers have to open the game and click on “Fire Pass”.

The Elite Pass upgrade screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players will have to click on the Upgrade option.

Variants of the Elite Pass (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users will have to choose any of the two variants, Elite Pass worth 499 diamonds or Elite Bundle worth 999 diamonds.

The purchase confirmation (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: They have to confirm the purchase.

Rewards offered by the Free Pass

Here are a few rewards offered by the Free Pass in Free Fire:

Scan (Image via Free Fire)

Scan worth ten badges

Pet Food (Image via Free Fire)

Pet Food worth 20 badges

Tale of Eclipse Jacket (Image via Free Fire)

Tale of Eclipse Jacket worth 40 badges

Diamond Royale Voucher (Image via Free Fire)

Diamond Royale Voucher worth 50 badges

Fragment Crate (Image via Free Fire)

Fragment Crate worth 60 badges

Note: To redeem the rewards from the Free Pass, players will have to collect badges. These badges are given as rewards upon successful completion of missions in the title.

Rewards offered by the Elite Pass

Here are a few rewards offered by the Elite Pass in Free Fire:

Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle

SPAS-12 – Mesmerizing (Image via Free Fire)

SPAS-12 – Mesmerizing

Genie Summoner’s Sack (Image via Free Fire)

Genie Summoner’s Sack

Magic Carpet (Image via Free Fire)

Magic Carpet

Evolution Stone (Image via Free Fire)

Evolution Stone

