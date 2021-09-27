Garena Free Fire OB30 update official release date and time for Indian regions revealed

Free Fire gamers are in for a treat as the OB30 update as well as the enhanced version of the game, Free Fire Max, is all set to be released tomorrow. Players are eagerly looking forward to new features that will be introduced and the old features that will be updated via the OB30 update in the battle royale title.

Free Fire OB30 update release date and time

Free Fire Max and the OB30 update is all set to be released tomorrow (Image via Free Fire)

The OB30 update for Free Fire will be released tomorrow, i.e. 28 September 2021. The update will be available for both Android and iOS users and they can head over to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to get the game updated.

It is expected that Free Fire will have a maintenance period before it is rolled out. So the expected time during which players can install the OB30 update is 10:00 am IST to 11:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

The exact time of the update will differ from device to device. Players who want early access to the update can always download it using APK and OBB files.

Maintenance period

As always, Free Fire will have a maintenance period before its major update is rolled out. The maintenance time for the OB30 update will commence between 9:00 and 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and will draw to a close between 5:30 and 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

OB30 features

The Free Fire OB30 update will introduce quite a few features as hinted by the Advance Server and trailers provided by Garena:

Character nerfs including Chrono, Wukong, and Elite Andrew. New 6 vs 6 Clash Squad mode Airdrop Vending Machine will be available in Battle Royale mode. Optimization of Revival Points and Play Zone Adjustments. Weapon balancing and attachments. Replay system for selected devices New Guild User Interface. Bug fixes and optimizations.

