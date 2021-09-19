Garena reveals Free Fire Max release date for India and other regions

To the surprise of India's Free Fire fans, Garena has finally revealed the release date of Free Fire Max. Battle royale fans in India, who are avid Free Fire players, are looking forward to the release of the standalone game.

Free Fire Max will have great graphics and new features. To run Free Fire Max smoothly, players will need a high-end device.

The gameplay of Free Fire Max will be exactly similar to that of Free Fire. Due to Firelink technology, players can enjoy both Battle Royale games together, irrespective of the version they use.

Release date of Free Fire Max

In a teaser titled “Free Fire Max Launch Date,” Garena revealed that the release date of the upcoming game is 28 September 2021. Since Free Fire gamers are expecting the release of the OB30 update around the same time, they are thrilled to learn Garena’s latest revelation.

The teaser featured some of the popular Free Fire characters who are locked in a match of survival. Kelly, Hayato, Maxim, Moco, etc., are a few of the famous characters to make an appearance in the trailer.

Free Fire gamers are not very shocked by this announcement from Garena as the release date has already been leaked. Players can check out this article to learn more.

Pre-registration of Free Fire Max

Pre-registration rewards (Image via Garena)

Players can pre-register for Free Fire Max by heading to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. They will also be entitled to win exciting pre-registration rewards.

The pre-registration rewards will be based on the number of pre-registrations. Here are the details:

Upon reaching five million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

Upon reaching ten million pre-registrations: Gold Royale Voucher (two)

Upon reaching fifteen million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

Upon reaching twenty million pre-registrations: Cyber Max Skyboard

Upon reaching thirty million pre-registrations: Max Raychaser (Head)

