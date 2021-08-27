Can Free Fire and Free Fire Max players play together? All you need to know

Free Fire fans are super excited about the arrival of Free Fire Max. The new standalone mobile game will be an enhanced version of the battle royale title.

Players do not need to get used to a new gameplay in Free Fire Max as it will offer players the same gameplay as that of Free Fire. The new battle royale title will have enhanced features and great graphics along with a customizable map feature.

Free Fire and Free Fire Max players can enjoy matches together

Garena was pleased to inform Free Fire players that they can enjoy both the games together irrespective of whether it is Free Fire or Free Fire Max. Players can login to Free Fire Max using their existing Free Fire account.

Free Fire Max comes equipped with Free Fire’s very own Firelink technology that will support the cross-play game that players have been wondering about. The best aspect about this is that Free Fire Max players will be able to enjoy all game modes with a Free Fire player.

Mobile gamers will have the option to sync their Free Fire account data with Free Fire Max. This will allow them to use their account progress and game items across both battle royale titles.

Free Fire Max pre-registration for Indian players

The pre-registration for Free Fire Max will commence this Sunday (Image via Garena)

Garena has officially confirmed that the pre-registration for Free Fire Max is all set to commence this Sunday, 29 August 2021. Players can head over to the Google Play Store to pre-register.

Once players pre-register, they will get a notification once the new game is released. They can also choose the option to download Free Fire Max automatically.

