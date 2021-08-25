Create
List of new Free Fire characters introduced in 2021 as of anniversary update

New characters introduced in Free Fire in 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified Aug 25, 2021, 02:50 AM ET

Free Fire characters keep increasing with every major update that the battle royale game comes up with. From the OB26 update, rolled out in February 2021, to the OB29 update, a total of seven characters have been introduced.

Dimitri is the latest character to be added to Free Fire as part of the 4th anniversary (OB29) update. Thiva is an upcoming character who players can get for free on 28 August.

To acquire the other characters, they can head to the in-game store. Gamers must have enough diamonds (in-game money) to buy these new characters.

Free Fire characters can have either of the two abilities — active or passive

Out of all the Free Fire characters introduced in 2021, three possess active abilities:

  • Skyler
  • Xayne
  • Dimitri

Active abilities have a cooldown time and have to be manually activated.

On the other hand, passive abilities do not have the hassle of cooldown and automatically get activated when the situation arises.

The passive characters introduced are:

  • Maro
  • D-bee
  • Shirou
  • Thiva
Three skill slots available (Image via Free Fire)
There are six levels for each Free Fire character, and they can be upgraded to the sixth (highest) level to unlock their true potential. Each character in Free Fire has three slots that can be made accessible using gold coins and diamonds.

Users can fill these slots with other characters’ abilities. They must have the other characters in their possession for this purpose.

List of Free Fire characters introduced in 2021

1) Thiva

Thiva
Thiva's Vital Vibes ability (Image via Free Fire)

2) Dimitri

Dimitri
Dimitri's Healing Heartbeat ability (Image via Free Fire)

3) D-bee

D-bee
D-bee's Bullet Beats ability (Image via Free Fire)

4) Xayne

Xayne
Xayne's Xtreme Encounter ability (Image via Free Fire)

5) Maro

Maro
Maro's Falcon Fervor ability (Image via Free Fire)

6) Skyler

Skyler
Skyler's Riptide Rhythm ability (Image via Free Fire)

7) Shirou

Shirou
Shirou's Damage Delivered ability (Image via Free Fire)

