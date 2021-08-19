Dimitri vs Wukong in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Dimitri is one of the two new characters in Free Fire. The character is inspired by popular DJ Dimitri Vegas and players can head over to the in-game store to purchase the Free Fire character. Wukong is a popular choice among gamers because of his ability to camouflage.

This article compares the abilities of the two Free Fire characters.

Dimitri

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Healing Heartbeat is the active ability that Dimitri possesses. It aids with HP recovery and self-healing after getting knocked down.

Dimitri creates a healing zone of 3.5 meters where players can recover 3 HP/second for 10 seconds at level 1 and 15 seconds at the max level. The cooldown time is 85 seconds at the first level and 60 seconds at the final level.

Wukong

Wukong and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong’s ability is called Camouflage. The monkey-man allows players to convert themselves into a bush for 10 seconds at the initial level and 15 seconds at the final level.

The cooldown of the ability decreases from 300 to 200 seconds. The effect gets canceled when the player fires a weapon, and the cooldown period is reset if the player takes down an enemy.

Which Free Fire character is the best?

Dimitri's ability is better compared to Wukong's (Image via Free Fire)

After comparing the abilities of both the characters, it can be concluded that Dimitri is better than Wukong, especially after the recent nerf of the latter. Players can recover HP as well as self-heal after getting knocked down.

Dimitri’s ability can be used by allies as well, whereas Wukong’s ability only benefits the user. Wukong's cooldown time is also a lot higher than Dimitri's which means that players will be able to use Camouflage less often than Healing Heartbeat.

Disclaimer: Choosing a Free Fire character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Siddharth Satish