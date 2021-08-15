DJ Alok vs Skyler vs Dimitri: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

There are numerous characters with unique abilities in Free Fire. With the addition of Dimitri, players are curious to know about his skills and if the character is worth playing within ranked matches.

DJ Alok and Skyler have always been fan-favourite characters in Free Fire. This article compares the abilities of the three characters when it comes to ranked matches.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Free Fire)

DJ Alok has the ability to increase the movement speed of the players by 10% (base level) to up to 15% (final level). Drop the Beat allows players to recover 5 HPs per second for 5 seconds at the initial level and 10 seconds at the maximum level.

Skyler

Skyler (Image via Free Fire)

Skyler’s active ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows players to destroy five gloo walls within 50 meters in the first level and 100 meters in the final level. Users can also recover HP by 4 points up to a maximum of 9 points.

Dimitri

Dimitri (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri’s ability is called Healing Heartbeat, and it allows players to gain 3 HPs per second for 10 seconds to up to 15 seconds. Users and allies can also self-recover after getting knocked down in the 3.5-meter healing zone.

Which Free Fire character should be chosen for rank push?

DJ Alok is a better choice compared to Skyler and Dimitri

DJ Alok remains one of the best characters in Free Fire and beats both Skyler and Dimitri in ranked matches. Not only does DJ Alok help with HP recovery, but it also increases the movement speed of the players.

Players who are into aggressive gameplay are more likely to choose Skyler. Dimitri is also not a bad choice as self-healing is a valuable ability, especially in squad matches.

A character’s choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

Edited by Srijan Sen