Top 3 reasons why Dimitri is as good as Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Dimitri is one of the two new characters introduced via the 4th Anniversary update, and Free Fire players are eager to try out the character. Dimitri Vegas, a popular DJ, has inspired this Free Fire character.

This time, two new characters will be joining the other Free Fire characters in game! 💥



Their arrival will bring something something special to Bermuda, a big party! 🎶 Can you guess which duo this is?#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/X9isUSFrXm — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 3, 2021

Ever since the ability of Dimitri has been disclosed, players started comparing it with famous Free Fire characters like Chrono and DJ Alok. This article will prove that Dimitri is a good choice when it comes to Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire.

Reasons why Dimitri is a good choice compared to Chrono and DJ Alok

These are the three reasons why Dimitri is as good as Chrono and DJ Alok when it comes to matches in Free Fire:

1) Healing ability

DJ Alok's ability

Dimitri is known for his ability to heal called Healing Heartbeat. It helps by creating a 3.5 meter zone that allows players to gain 3 HPs every second. The ability can last up to 10 to 15 seconds.

DJ Alok gives players the chance to regain their health by creating a 5 meter aura. Alok's ability, Drop the Beat, allows players to recover 5 HPs every second for five seconds to up to 10 seconds.

2) Backup for allies

Chrono's ability

Dimitri not only restores HPs but also allows players to self-recover when they are within the zone. Recovering after getting knocked down might pose as a threat in aggressive matches.

Before the Chrono nerf, Chrono’s ability, Time Turner, increased the movement speed of the allies. Now allies only have the option to shoot their enemies within the force field that blocks 600 damage.

3) Aggressive gameplay

Survivors,



We cannot contain our excitement any longer! 🙌 Welcome Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who will be joining us in the game as our next global celebrity characters! 🙌#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah #OB29 pic.twitter.com/gQCon4snil — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 4, 2021

Both Chrono and DJ Alok are valuable assets when it comes to aggressive gameplay. Dimitri is a great choice as well.

The option for players to self-recover after getting knocked down in a Battle Royale match plays a crucial role in survival. Moreover, Dimitri allows players to recover their health in dire conditions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu