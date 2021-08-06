How to get DJ Alok in Free Fire after OB29 update

Out of all the Free Fire characters, DJ Alok is one of the best. The character is inspired by real-life DJ and record producer, Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo.

DJ Alok’s active ability is called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that boosts the movement speed of the character and restores HP. Due to these special powers, DJ Alok is a valuable character when it comes to aggressive gameplay.

DJ Alok's description reads:

"Using the power of music, Alok left Brazil and travelled the world. His name means “light”. He has signed a contract and a closed concert will happen on Free Fire’s battleground island for some VIP guests!"

At the base level (Level 1), the movement (moving and sprinting) speed is increased by 10% and 5 HP/second are restored for 5 seconds. At the maximum level (Level 6), the movement speed goes up by 15% and 5 HP/second are restored for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok and his abilities (Image via Free Fire)

The cooldown period of this ability remains constant at 45 seconds throughout all levels. Players must note that the effects created by Drop the Beat cannot be stacked.

Due to the massive popularity and demand of DJ Alok, it is one of the most expensive characters in Free Fire. Players can purchase this character by spending 599 diamonds (in-game money).

Guide to purchase DJ Alok in Free Fire

Players can buy DJ Alok by spending 599 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Players can follow the steps given below if they want to buy DJ Alok in Free Fire:

Players must launch Free Fire and tap the Character icon. They will then have to click on the Change option. Free Fire gamers must then scroll through the characters and choose DJ Alok. Mobile gamers will then have to click on the Obtain button. Once DJ Alok is selected in the store, players can tap the Purchase button. Users will then have to confirm their purchase and pay 599 diamonds.

Edited by Sabine Algur