Top 3 reasons why DJ Alok is better than Chrono in Free Fire

DJ Alok and Chrono have always been the top picks in Free Fire when it comes to both Battle Royale, and Clash Squad matches. Both the characters have active abilities in the game.

The abilities of both the characters are worth appreciating, but there are a few reasons why DJ Alok is the better choice. This article provides a more detailed view as to why.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked mode in Season 22?

Why DJ Alok is better than Chrono in Free Fire

1) Chrono’s ability nerf

Chrono in Free Fire

The major reason why Chrono’s ability falls short of DJ Alok’s ability is because of the OB27 character update of Chrono. After the update, the Time Turner ability was significantly nerfed, much to the players' disappointment.

The duration of the force was reduced to 3/4/5/6/7/8 seconds at the different levels, and the movement speed was also decreased to 5/7/9/11/13/15%. The cooldown period was increased to 200 seconds at the base level and 170 seconds at the maximum level.

2) HP recovery

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability, Drop the Beat, helps in restoring 5 HPs/second for five seconds (base level) up to 5 HPs/second for 10 seconds (maximum level). Be it Battle Royale or Clash Squad matches. Players yearn for a quick HP recovery. Chrono has no such ability to improve the HP of Free Fire gamers.

Also read: Top 3 reasons why Free Fire players should pick D-Bee character for rank push

3) Allies' movement speed

Chrono fans were crushed when the OB27 update removed the character’s capability of increasing allies’ movement speed. Meanwhile, DJ Alok improves the movement speed of the allies, which is a key factor in Clash Squad matches. At the base level, the movement speed of the allies is increased by 10%, and at the maximum level, it is boosted by 15%.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on one's playing style.

Also read: Chrono vs Skyler vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked matches?

Edited by Srijan Sen