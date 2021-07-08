Chrono vs Skyler vs D-Bee: Which Free Fire character is better for Ranked matches?

Each character in Free Fire, except for the default ones, brings something new to the table. The unique abilities can be used by players to push their ranks in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Players who want to perform well in ranked matches might have difficulty in choosing a character. This article will discuss the best one when it comes to Chrono, Skyler, and D-Bee.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

The active ability of Chrono is called Time Turner. He has the ability to shield the player and his allies from 600 damage and also gives them the ability to shoot while the force field is active. The ability also increases movement speed.

At the base level, the movement speed of players using Chrono is increased by 15%, while the allies get a boost of 10%. The effect lasts for four seconds with a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Skyler

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability known as Riptide Rhythm. The ability helps in deploying a sonic wave that can destroy up to five gloo walls.

At the base level, the sonic wave can cover a distance of 50 m and will lead to an increase in HP recovery by four points. The cooldown period is of 60 seconds.

D-Bee

D-Bee in Free Fire

D-Bee is the latest character addition in Free Fire. His ability, Bullet Beats, helps to increase movement speed and accuracy while players fire their enemies when moving.

At the default level, the movement speed of gamers is increased by 5%, and the accuracy is boosted by 10%.

Which Free Fire character is the best?

Chrono is the best pick

All three characters bring different aspects that can be a great advantage in ranked matches if one knows how to utilize them properly. However, if given a choice to select one, Chrono is the best pick.

With D-Bee, players have the advantage of increasing their movement speed, which is already covered by Chrono. To improve their accuracy, players can practice and yield results. If gamers want to use Skyler, they need the confidence to defeat the enemy after destroying the gloo wall.

Chrono not only gives protection from enemy fire but also can shoot while inside the force field. Moreover, he also increases the movement speed of the player along with the allies.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Edited by Shaheen Banu