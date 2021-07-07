BR Ranked mode in Free Fire: Full form, Season 22 details, and more

The BR mode in Free Fire stands for "Battle Royale" mode. It is one of the modes that players can enjoy in the game.
Like the Clash Squad mode, the BR mode has its own ranked system. Ranks in Free Fire are basically tiers that players earn based on their performance.
There are a total of seven ranks in Free Fire. They are as follows:
- Grandmaster
- Heroic
- Diamond
- Platinum
- Gold
- Silver
- Bronze
At the end of each ranked season, players are given rewards based on their tier. The ranks will be reset at the start of a new season.
Tier reset and rewards in Season 22 of Free Fire's Ranked BR mode
Season 22 of Free Fire's Ranked BR mode began on July 2nd, 2021. It will end on August 27th, 2021. The ranks of all players have been reset in the following ways:
- From Heroic Rank to Gold II
- From Diamond (I to IV) to Gold I
- From Platinum (I to IV) to Silver II
- From Gold (I to IV) to Silver I
- From Silver (I to III) to Bronze II
- From Bronze (I to III) to Bronze I
When Season 22 of Free Fire's Ranked BR mode comes to an end, players will receive the following rewards based on their ranks:
- Bronze I - 1000 Gold Coins
- Bronze II - 1000 Gold Coins
- Bronze III -1000 Gold Coins
- Silver I - 1500 Gold Coins
- Silver II - 1500 Gold Coins
- Silver III -1500 Gold Coins
- Gold I - 2000 Gold Coins
- Gold II - 2000 Gold Coins
- Gold III - 2000 Gold Coins
- Gold IV - 2000 Gold Coins
- Platinum I - 2500 Gold Coins
- Platinum II - 2500 Gold Coins
- Platinum III - 2500 Gold Coins
- Platinum IV - 2500 Gold Coins
- Diamond I - 3000 Gold Coins
- Diamond II - 3000 Gold Coins
- Diamond III - 3000 Gold Coins
- Diamond IV - 3000 Gold Coins
- Heroic - 5000 Gold Coins + Season 22 Heroic Avatar
- Grandmaster I - Battle Royale Grandmaster I Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)
- Grandmaster II - Battle Royale Grandmaster II Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)
- Grandmaster III - Battle Royale Grandmaster III Banner (60 Days) + Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60 Days)
