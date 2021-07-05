List of all Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee

Free Fire features an exciting range of characters that battle royale enthusiasts can choose from. Every character, except for Primis and Nulla, has his/her own unique ability. Primis and Nulla are the default characters in Free Fire.

The unique ability of the characters can be utilized while enjoying matches in Free Fire. Characters with abilities in Free Fire are not available for free and have to be bought using diamonds or gold coins (in-game currencies).

Also read: 3 best games like Free Fire with multiple playable characters

List of characters in Free Fire

Players can check out the following characters in Free Fire:

1. Shani

Shani

Ability: Gear Recycle

2. Ford

Ford

Ability: Iron Will

3. Olivia

Olivia

Ability: Healing Touch

4. Wukong

Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

5. DJ Alok

DJ Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat

6. K (Captain Booyah)

K, Captain Booyah

Ability: Master of All

7. Chrono

Chrono

Ability: Time Turner

8. A124

A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

9. Kla

Kla

Ability: Muay Thai

10. Notora

Notora

Ability: Racker's Blessing

11. Joseph

Joseph

Ability: Nutty Movement

12. Kapella

Kapella

Ability: Healing Song

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets as of July 2021

13. Nikita

Nikita

Ability: Firearms Expert

14. Paloma

Paloma

Ability: Arms-dealing

15. Antonio

Antonio

Ability: Gangster's Spirit

16. Alvaro

Alvaro

Ability: Demolition Art

17. Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh

Ability: Limelight

18. Clu

Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps

19. Jota

Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids

20. Rafael

Rafael

Ability: Dead Silent

21. Laura

Laura

Ability: Sharp Shooter

22. Kelly

Kelly

Ability: Dash

23. Caroline

Caroline

Ability: Agility

24. Andrew

Andrew

Ability: Armor Specialist

25. Maxim

Maxim

Ability: Gluttony

26. Misha

Misha

Ability: Afterburner

27. Steffie

Steffie

Ability: Painted Refugee

28. Moco

Moco

Ability: Hacker's Eye

29. Hayato

Hayato

Ability: Blades Art

30. Luqueta

Luqueta

Ability: Gear Recycle

31. Jai

Jai

Ability: Raging Reload

32. Dasha

Dasha

Ability: Partying On

33. Shirou

Shirou

Ability: Damage Delivered

34. Skyler

Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

35. Xayne

Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

36. Maro

Maro

Ability: Falcon Ferver

37. Miguel

Miguel

Ability: Crazy Slayer

38. D-bee

D-Bee

Ability: Bullet Beats

39. Primis

Primis

No special ability

40. Nulla

Nulla

No special ability

Also read: 5 most underrated Free Fire pets of all time

Edited by Nikhil Vinod