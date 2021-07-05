Create
List of all Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee

Full list of characters in Free Fire
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 2021-07-05T18:37:50+05:30

Free Fire features an exciting range of characters that battle royale enthusiasts can choose from. Every character, except for Primis and Nulla, has his/her own unique ability. Primis and Nulla are the default characters in Free Fire.

The unique ability of the characters can be utilized while enjoying matches in Free Fire. Characters with abilities in Free Fire are not available for free and have to be bought using diamonds or gold coins (in-game currencies).

Also read: 3 best games like Free Fire with multiple playable characters

List of characters in Free Fire

Players can check out the following characters in Free Fire:

1. Shani

Shani
Shani

Ability: Gear Recycle

2. Ford

Ford
Ford

Ability: Iron Will

3. Olivia

Olivia
Olivia

Ability: Healing Touch

4. Wukong

Wukong
Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

5. DJ Alok

DJ Alok
DJ Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat

6. K (Captain Booyah)

K, Captain Booyah
K, Captain Booyah

Ability: Master of All

7. Chrono

Chrono
Chrono

Ability: Time Turner

8. A124

A124
A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

9. Kla

Kla
Kla

Ability: Muay Thai

10. Notora

Notora
Notora

Ability: Racker's Blessing

11. Joseph

Joseph
Joseph

Ability: Nutty Movement

12. Kapella

Kapella
Kapella

Ability: Healing Song

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets as of July 2021

13. Nikita

Nikita
Nikita

Ability: Firearms Expert

14. Paloma

Paloma
Paloma

Ability: Arms-dealing

15. Antonio

Antonio
Antonio

Ability: Gangster's Spirit

16. Alvaro

Alvaro
Alvaro

Ability: Demolition Art

17. Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh
Wolfrahh

Ability: Limelight

18. Clu

Clu
Clu

Ability: Tracing Steps

19. Jota

Jota
Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids

20. Rafael

Rafael
Rafael

Ability: Dead Silent

21. Laura

Laura
Laura

Ability: Sharp Shooter

22. Kelly

Kelly
Kelly

Ability: Dash

23. Caroline

Caroline
Caroline

Ability: Agility

24. Andrew

Andrew
Andrew

Ability: Armor Specialist

25. Maxim

Maxim
Maxim

Ability: Gluttony

26. Misha

Misha
Misha

Ability: Afterburner

27. Steffie

Steffie
Steffie

Ability: Painted Refugee

28. Moco

Moco
Moco

Ability: Hacker's Eye

29. Hayato

Hayato
Hayato

Ability: Blades Art

30. Luqueta

Luqueta
Luqueta

Ability: Gear Recycle

31. Jai

Jai
Jai

Ability: Raging Reload

32. Dasha

Dasha
Dasha

Ability: Partying On

33. Shirou

Shirou
Shirou

Ability: Damage Delivered

34. Skyler

Skyler
Skyler

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

35. Xayne

Xayne
Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

36. Maro

Maro
Maro

Ability: Falcon Ferver

37. Miguel

Miguel
Miguel

Ability: Crazy Slayer

38. D-bee

D-Bee
D-Bee

Ability: Bullet Beats

39. Primis

Primis
Primis

No special ability

40. Nulla

Nulla
Nulla

No special ability

Also read: 5 most underrated Free Fire pets of all time

Edited by Nikhil Vinod
