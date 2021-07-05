List of all Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee

Free Fire features an exciting range of characters that battle royale enthusiasts can choose from. Every character, except for Primis and Nulla, has his/her own unique ability. Primis and Nulla are the default characters in Free Fire.
The unique ability of the characters can be utilized while enjoying matches in Free Fire. Characters with abilities in Free Fire are not available for free and have to be bought using diamonds or gold coins (in-game currencies).
List of characters in Free Fire
Players can check out the following characters in Free Fire:
1. Shani
Ability: Gear Recycle
2. Ford
Ability: Iron Will
3. Olivia
Ability: Healing Touch
4. Wukong
Ability: Camouflage
5. DJ Alok
Ability: Drop The Beat
6. K (Captain Booyah)
Ability: Master of All
7. Chrono
Ability: Time Turner
8. A124
Ability: Thrill of Battle
9. Kla
Ability: Muay Thai
10. Notora
Ability: Racker's Blessing
11. Joseph
Ability: Nutty Movement
12. Kapella
Ability: Healing Song
13. Nikita
Ability: Firearms Expert
14. Paloma
Ability: Arms-dealing
15. Antonio
Ability: Gangster's Spirit
16. Alvaro
Ability: Demolition Art
17. Wolfrahh
Ability: Limelight
18. Clu
Ability: Tracing Steps
19. Jota
Ability: Sustained Raids
20. Rafael
Ability: Dead Silent
21. Laura
Ability: Sharp Shooter
22. Kelly
Ability: Dash
23. Caroline
Ability: Agility
24. Andrew
Ability: Armor Specialist
25. Maxim
Ability: Gluttony
26. Misha
Ability: Afterburner
27. Steffie
Ability: Painted Refugee
28. Moco
Ability: Hacker's Eye
29. Hayato
Ability: Blades Art
30. Luqueta
Ability: Gear Recycle
31. Jai
Ability: Raging Reload
32. Dasha
Ability: Partying On
33. Shirou
Ability: Damage Delivered
34. Skyler
Ability: Riptide Rhythm
35. Xayne
Ability: Xtreme Encounter
36. Maro
Ability: Falcon Ferver
37. Miguel
Ability: Crazy Slayer
38. D-bee
Ability: Bullet Beats
39. Primis
No special ability
40. Nulla
No special ability
