5 most underrated Free Fire pets of all time

Free Fire players have the option to select any pet from a wide range of options that the Battle Royale title has to offer. These pets have their own unique abilities that can be used to win matches in the game.

Some pets like Falco, Dreki, etc. are often chosen by players because of their great abilities. On the other hand, some pets, like the ones given below, are rarely chosen.

Most underrated Free Fire pets

Players can pick up any one of the five most underrated pets in Free Fire:

1) Shiba

Shiba

The ability of Shiba is Mushroom Sense. Players do not usually choose this pet, as it marks only one mushroom on the map every 180 seconds. The mark only lasts for 30 seconds. Moreover, Shiba is expensive and players have to pay 699 diamonds to buy it.

2) Poring

Poring

Poring’s Stitch and Patch ability is useful to players, as it increases one helmet and armor durability. The pet also helps protect level 1 armor and helmets from damage. At the maximum level it prevents destruction of level 3 armor and helmet.

3) Night Panther

Night Panther

Weight Training is the ability of the Night Panther. This helps in increasing the inventory space of players by 15 at the minimum level. At its maximum level, the space increases up to 45.

4) Kitty

Kitty

This pet is not of any use in Free Fire as it has no ability. If players want to buy it, they will have to pay 299 diamonds for it. Sometimes, mobile gamers unlock Kitty just to have a cute companion following around.

5) Mechanical Pup

Mechanical Pup

When it comes to pets with unique abilities, Mechanical Pup is of no use as it does not have any special power. Players can acquire it if they want to show off five actions in the lobby and on the battlefield. It also has a cool skin called Lightning Pup.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners and reflects the opinions of the writer.

