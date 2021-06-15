5 most subscribed Indian Free Fire YouTubers in June 2021

Many Free Fire fans make use of popular streaming platforms to showcase their skills when it comes to surviving in intense matches. Among them, a few players have received immense success over the last couple of years.

YouTube is a popular platform that is used by mobile gamers to stream Free Fire. Here are the most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers from India.

This month's most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers from India

Players can take a look at the following Free Fire YouTubers with the greatest number of subscribers on YouTube:

1) Total Gaming

Total Gaming is the most subscribed Indian Free Fire player on YouTube who gives players tips and tricks to improve their gameplay. Players can head over to Ajjubhai's main channel and take a look at three other channels of his:

Total Gaming Live

TG Highlights

AJJUBHAI

Number of subscribers: 25 million

To check out his channel, click here.

2) A_S Gaming

Sahil “A_S Gaming” Rana is a dedicated content creator who uploads regular videos for his viewers. His fans find his videos entertaining due to his wit. He has garnered over a billion views on his YouTube channel.

Number of subscribers: 12 million

To check out his channel, click here.

3) Lokesh Gamer

The Free Fire content creator has over 10 million views on his most viewed video. Free Fire guild and TEAM HIND are led by Lokesh Gamer, and his live streams are uploaded to his other channel, LR7 GAMING. LR7 GAMING has over one million subscribers.

Number of subscribers: 10.8 million

To check out his channel, click here.

4) Desi Gamers

Amit “Desi Gamers” Sharma is popularly known as Amitbhai to his followers. Aside from Free Fire, he also streams other games like Minecraft, Among Us, etc. Sharma has another YouTube channel, Desi Army, which he mainly uses for live streaming Free Fire.

Number of subscribers: 10.4 million

To check out his channel, click here.

5) Gyan Gaming

Creating content is nothing new to Gyan Sujan. He has been uploading videos on YouTube for over three years now. The most viewed video of this popular Free Fire streamer has over 17 million views. Sujan has a fun time with his friends while enjoying Free Fire together.

Number of subscribers: 10.3 million

To check out his channel, click here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu