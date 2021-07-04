3 best games like Free Fire with multiple playable characters

Free Fire is a popular game in the battle royale world in which 50 players land on an island, pick up weapons and supplies, and fight to be the last person/team surviving.

Free Fire has a wide range of characters with unique abilities. The game also includes pets as playable characters. These pets can be unlocked with the progress of the players. Mobile gamers will have to buy pets by spending the required number of diamonds (in-game money). This article dives into a few other games that also have multiple playable characters.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire pets as of July 2021

Best games like Free Fire with playable characters

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like Free Fire, this recently released title is also a battle royale game. Battlegrounds Mobile India is basically the Indian version of PUBG Mobile which is only available in India.

This game has only two main default characters: male and female. These characters do not possess any unique abilities and players can only tweak their appearance according to their preference.

Download it from here.

2) Call of Duty Mobile - Season 5: In Deep Water

Image via WallpaperAccess

This multiplayer game has two main modes that players can enjoy: Battle Royale mode and Multiplayer mode. Like Free Fire, this title has a wide variety of characters that players can choose from. Players can pick their own loadout too.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best multiplayer games like Free Fire for 1 GB RAM Android devices

3) Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The bright and vibrant backdrop of this title makes it a popular pick among kids. Players can connect with their friends online and enjoy exciting multiplayer matches together.

The characters featured in this game are like the mini-versions of Free Fire characters. One Battle Royale match lasts for around 5 minutes and can have up to 32 players.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 most underrated Free Fire pets of all time

Edited by Srijan Sen