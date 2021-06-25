5 best multiplayer games like Free Fire for 1 GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile gaming platform. Players can connect with their friends online and enjoy intense matches together.

Free Fire doesn't run smoothly on 1 GB RAM Android devices. Players who are in search of similar games for 1 GB RAM devices can take a look at the list below.

Best multiplayer Android games like Free Fire for 1 GB RAM devices

1) Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

This game is a battle royale title for kids. Players can join forces with another friend to take part in matches together, like in Free Fire.

The battle royale matches in Battlelands Royale last for 3 to 5 minutes. There can be a total of 32 players in one match.

Download it from here.

2) PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

Image via Viral Cone (YouTube)

Players who like pixelated graphics like Minecraft will surely have fun playing this title. Beginners can rely on the auto-shooting feature.

Both Free Fire and this title is a game of ultimate survival. The game has a collection of over 30 types of weapons for players to choose from.

Download it from here.

3) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

Like Free Fire, players can buy cool in-game accessories in this title. The game has good graphics and can be enjoyed offline.

ScarFall has a good arsenal of explosives and weapons that players can use. Players can also use the help of detectors to track their enemies.

Download it from here.

4) MaskGun Multiplayer FPS – Shooting Gun Game

Image via MaskGun FPS (YouTube)

This title also has a good range of guns like Free Fire. From snipers to machine guns, there are over 40 modern guns that can be accessed by players.

There are Deathmatch modes that players can enjoy with friends. The game has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5) FOG – Battle Royale MOBA RPG Fantasy Survival Game

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The combination of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and battle-royale, makes this title exciting to play. Players can use magic to destroy their enemies and medieval weapons to survive and destroy enemies.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

