3 best websites to top up Garena Free Fire diamonds with offers

Diamonds, the in-game currency of Free Fire, help players procure a variety of accessories in this battle royale title.

Diamonds do not come for free, and players have to pay real money to get them. They can purchase this in-game currency in the title or head to websites that provide attractive offers for topping up.

Best websites to top up Free Fire diamonds

These are three great options that players can use:

1) Games Kharido

This is the most popular website for topping up diamonds in Free Fire. Players who buy diamonds for the first time get a 100% top-up bonus.

They can follow these steps to use Games Kharido:

Gamers must go to the official Games Kharido website here. They then have to log in via Facebook or Free Fire Player ID after selecting the Free Fire option. Players may choose the number of diamonds and make the necessary payments.

2) SEAGM

Sea Gamer Mall, commonly known as SEAGM, is one of the favorite websites for topping up diamonds in Free Fire. Players can get SEAGM credits and extra diamonds while purchasing.

They can follow these steps to use SEAGM:

Gamers can head to SEAGM here. They need to click on the “DIRECT TOP UP” option at the top of the page. Users should select Free Fire diamonds from the list that appears. They have to choose the number of diamonds and enter their Free Fire ID. Players must click on the “Buy Now” option and make the necessary payments.

3) Codashop

Gamers can get fresh deals while buying Free Fire diamonds from Codashop. This website is also one of the popular choices, and they can follow these steps to use it:

They can go to the Codashop website by clicking here. Players then have to enter their Player ID after tapping the Free Fire option. After selecting the required number of diamonds, they should make the payment to ensure that the top up is successful.

