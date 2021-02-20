Free Fire: How to get a 100% Top Up Bonus in 2021

Free Fire is a famous battle-royale game that allows its players to choose any of the characters with unique abilities. These characters can be dressed up in different costumes to use accessories offered by the game.

Free Fire players can acquire these accessories by using the in-game currency called Diamonds. These Diamonds can be acquired in-game, or players can head over to certain websites for getting them.

If players want to get a 100% Top Up Bonus, they need to go to the website Games Kharido.

In the case of a 100% Top Up Bonus, players get twice the number of diamonds they purchase. However, there is a catch. Players can get the 100% Top Up Bonus only for the first time.

Free Fire Top Up Centre: How to get 100% Top Up Bonus in 2021

Players can follow the steps given below to get a 100% Top Up Bonus in Free Fire:

1. Click here to head over to the Games Kharido website.

2. Select Free Fire.

3. Enter the Player ID or log in via Facebook.

Players will have to log in.

4. The top-up options would appear on the screen from which the player will have to click on the desired amount.

Players will have to make the necessary payment.

5. After confirmation, proceed to payment. Players can pay via UPI, PayTM, or Net Banking.

Top-Up Options

The following Top-Up options are available:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + Bonus 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + Bonus 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + Bonus 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + Bonus 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + Bonus 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + Bonus 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + Bonus 5600

