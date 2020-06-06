30 unique and stylish names in Free Fire

Free Fire players are some of the most unique and creative, when it comes to choosing nicknames for the game.

Players can choose to customize their nicknames using the websites below.

Generate a cool Free Fire nickname. Image: WallpaperAccess.

Free Fire players usually take their username very seriously. While some of them prefer stylish fonts, others like to keep it short and simple. The Free Fire players definitely like to stand out and as a result, unique and quirky nicknames are all the rage right now.

Do not worry if your Android or iOS keyboard does not support special characters. All you have to do to select a nickname is visit two popular websites, namely, nickfinder.com and lingojam.com.

30 most unique Free Fire nickname options

We have compiled a list of a few nickname options for Free Fire players. Below are 30 stylish names that you can pick from:

◕UτopiคnWiℓนsτoฬ

巛W𝓲nnєr◥

꧁༒•TheKing•༒꧂

☠꧁☬👹DEVIL👹☬꧂

⎛⎝𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗⎠⎞

Advertisement

★KillerQนeeŇ★

𝓐𝓽𝓱𝓮𝓷𝓪 𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓾𝓼

༺༒⫷๖ۣۜF€廴ị𖣘⫸༒༻

Shคd𐍉wKภight

⪓𝕿𝖎𝖙𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖚𝖒⪔

๖ۣۜƊrⱥgoภFιřε🐉

༺Ⓣ₱Ⱨ₳₦₮ØM༒ℱჯℛℰ⚛🇲🇽

😈꧁༺₦Ї₦ℑ₳༻꧂ 😈

︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿╤─kïllér

◥꧁དℭ℟Åℤ¥༒$Ḽ@¥℥℟ཌ꧂

꧁ßﾚλςӄ༒ຟ⊕ﾚቻ꧂

𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕶𝖓𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓

やi𝕩ie

꧁༒☬₣ℜøźєη•₣ℓα₥єֆ☬༒꧂

꧁☠︎☬༒~VEŇØM~☠︎☬༒꧂

꧁༒☬.ֆɧøø✞êℜ.☬༒꧂

꧁꧅๖ۣۣۜOᛗ𐌄ĞᎯ꧅꧂

《《☆Ģøđ øf wäř☆》》

☠︎𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓☠︎

꧁☬✠ƑʳᵋᵋƑᶦᴿᵋ✠☬꧂

꧁༒☬☠ GØD ØF DËÃTH ☠︎☬༒꧂

꧁༒༺『ֆɨʟɛռȶ°ӄɨʟʟɛʀ』༻༒꧂

༒ᏃᏋᏌᎦ༒

Ꮨຮຮꫝຮຮᛨℵ

“H a k u n a 🌼 M a t a t a”

Nickname Generators

Below are two popular websites that you can use to customize your nickname however you want.

Nickfinder.com

Nickfinder.com.

You can choose this website for decorating and stylizing your nickname. You can either suggest the name yourself if you have one in mind, or you can choose one from their archives.

Lingojam.com

Lingojam.com.

All you need to do is type the name of your choice in the left box and various name options will be recommended to you. There are several stylish fonts that players can pick from, so there is no dearth of options.

How to set your nickname in Free Fire

Here is how you can set your new nickname in Free Fire:

Open Free Fire. Go to the Profile section. Click the yellow notebook icon. Enter the new nickname in the dialogue box that appears. Pay 390 diamonds for saving the change.