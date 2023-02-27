5 tips and tricks to land more headshots in Free Fire MAX (February 2023)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a survival shooter game for Android and iOS devices. Due to its various interesting gameplay aspects, the title has gained a massive fan following. In-game features like character skills, weapon skins with adjusted attributes, gloo walls, and more make FF MAX quite engaging and help players overcome the underwhelming visual quality of the offering.

However, like any other shooter, the game does require aiming and movement skills to yield better results. Moreover, one of the best ways to eliminate enemies in FF MAX is by landing headshots, which is among the most difficult things to do. Thus, players who desire to send their opponents off the battlefield by landing shots to the head should not skip the following section.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Garena Free Fire MAX best tips and tricks to get more headshots in February 2023

1) HUD customization should be the priority

HUD (heads-up display) is among the basic aspects of any shooter game, allowing players to move, aim, and perform any action during a fight. Thus, it should be a priority for gamers to make the necessary customizations to the HUD layout so they can play the game more comfortably.

A custom heads-up display should suit one's grip on their device and their in-game playstyle. A two-finger HUD doesn't allow much scope for movement, while three-finger and four-finger ones are far more suitable for aiming. Thus, one can pick such a custom HUD and start practicing with it.

2) Fine-tune sensitivity and use a higher FPS setting

Appropriate sensitivity settings make it more comfortable for players to handle their characters on the battlefield. However, to get better at aim adjustment, one must fine-tune their Free Fire MAX sensitivity that neither makes movement more sluggish nor overly unstable.

Players can choose a higher setting in this regard for General movement and optical attachments like 2x Scope and Red Dot. However, for 4x and Sniper Scopes, the values should be fairly lower. Besides sensitivity settings, players should activate the High FPS to get more frames per second.

3) Counter recoil by learning the patterns

Scoring headshots with snipers or marksman rifles is relatively easier and more efficient, but doing the same with ARs, SMGs, and LMGs is tougher. Players who want to execute more headshots with guns that are automatic must learn to control their recoil patterns.

Each weapon has a different recoil, both vertical and horizontal. Hence, players must work on controlling both patterns and aiming for the head in the practice range as well as on the training grounds when firing a weapon from AR, LMG, or SMG category in Free Fire MAX.

4) Perfect the timing of shots

As players learn to counter recoil by understanding the patterns of AR, LMG, and SMG class weapons, other guns also require equal focus. When using a firearm from the sniper, marksman, or even shotgun category, players need to perfect the timing of one or two shots to the head by anticipating enemy movement.

None of the guns from these three classes require a special understanding of recoil. And gamers can use dummies or moving silhouettes in the shooting range to practice anticipating the opponent's maneuvers. Once Free Fire MAX players have gained enough confidence, they can land on the training grounds for additional practice.

5) Practice the one-tap drag headshot trick

After mastering the timing of a shot in Free Fire MAX, it is time to learn the one-tap drag headshot trick, which is one of the most effective techniques in the game. When practicing this move, players must run a minimal distance, jump, and land in the direction facing the dummy in the shooting range.

Once they have landed and are facing this dummy, they can keep their crosshairs around the latter's feet and drag the right fire button (while holding it) upward. After getting the crosshair near this target's head, they can lift their thumb from the fire button and execute a perfect one-tap drag headshot trick.

