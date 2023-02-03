5 best Free Fire guns to use in 2023 (February)

The extensive array of firearms offered in Free Fire elevates the gameplay experience for its players and keeps combat interesting. The developers have consistently introduced numerous weapons to the existing collection through frequent updates.

However, with so many choices, gamers may encounter difficulties determining the best gun. This is primarily because every category of firearms offers a set of unique options, where each gun has its own pros and cons.

If you're looking for the best guns in Free Fire in 2023, the comprehensive list below includes the finest weapon in each class. This will help you make an informed decision and get ahead of the competition.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players who belong to the nation must not download or play the game on their devices. However, they can enjoy the MAX version since the government did not include it among the suspended applications.

List of the best Free Fire guns to use in 2023

1) Groza - Rifle

The Groza (Image via Garena)

The Groza is widely considered the finest rifle in Free Fire. Its well-balanced nature and impressive statistics make it a versatile weapon suitable for both mid-range and long-range encounters on the battlefield.

In addition, users can optimize the gun's performance by attaching different attachments, allowing them to take down their enemies efficiently. However, it is worth mentioning that some individuals may prefer the M4A1-Z over this firearm, and it is another top-performing option in the category.

That said, here are the attributes of the gun:

Damage: 61

Rate of Fire: 58

Range: 77

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 52

Movement Speed: 63

Armor Penetration: 34

Note: Marksman rifles and machine guns were also considered for this entry in the Rifle category since both of them use AR ammunition.

2) MP40 - SMG

The MP40 in the game (Image via Garena)

In the SMG category, the MP40 stands out as the top choice due to its staggering rate of fire. This weapon is ideal for users who prefer an aggressive playstyle, as it allows them to take down their opponents swiftly.

In addition to its fire rate, the MP40 also offers respectable damage. However, it falls short compared to other SMGs in the category regarding magazine size. Given its limited ammo capacity, players must exercise caution. Here are the stats for this gun:

Damage: 48

Rate of Fire: 83

Range: 22

Reload Speed: 48

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 27

Movement Speed: 88

Armor Penetration: 0

3) M1887 - Shotgun

The M1887 (Image via Garena)

The M1887 deals the most significant damage in Garena Free Fire, making it a top contender for the best shotgun in the game. Players who can effectively use this weapon will find it relatively easy to eliminate their opponents.

The only drawback of this gun is its limited magazine size of two rounds. Consequently, players must be accurate with their shots and be prepared to switch to another weapon in case they fail to hit the target. Despite this limitation, the M1887 remains a formidable choice for those who can appropriately utilize it in battle. Here are the figures associated with the gun:

Damage: 100

Rate of Fire: 40

Range: 15

Reload Speed: 43

Magazine: 2

Accuracy: 10

Movement Speed: 79

Armor Penetration: 28

4) AWM - Sniper

The AWM in the game (Image via Garena)

The AWM stands out as the dominant choice among sniper rifles. It has garnered extensive recognition within the game's community and is favored by most players on the battlefield.

Due to its high damage output and precision, the AWM has proven to be a formidable weapon for gamers who specialize in long-range engagements. The widespread popularity of the gun is also a clear indication of its effectiveness within the realm of Garena Free Fire.

Users need to remember that they should have a secondary weapon that is effective in close-range combat. That said, here are the stats for the gun, which are also why it's so popular:

Damage: 90

Rate of Fire: 27

Range: 91

Reload Speed: 34

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: 90

Movement Speed: 65

Armor Penetration: 0

5) Mini Uzi - Pistol/Handgun

The Mini Uzi (Image via Garena)

Damage: 41

Rate of Fire: 92

Range: 16

Reload Speed: 55

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 54

Movement Speed: 97

Armor Penetration: 0

The Mini Uzi is a highly mobile pistol that could come in handy for players in Free Fire. It can work as a substitute for an SMG in the early stages of a battle royale match if users cannot find more suitable options.

The high rate of fire and mobility make it ideal for fast-paced play and close-range encounters when rushing. Accordingly, individuals may turn to the Mini Uzi as the perfect backup option while playing aggressively.

Note: The list mentioned above is based on the writer’s opinion, and the user's choices may vary depending on their personal preferences. Additionally, the stats utilized above were taken from the official website of Garena Free Fire.

