How to get Angry Walk emote and Groza gun skin from Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel

Garena recently launched the latest version of the Faded Wheel on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX, including the highly coveted Angry Walk emote and Groza-Heartseeker as grand prize offerings.

Luck Royale has always been a popular way for players to acquire new cosmetics and other in-game items at an affordable cost.

It offers a total of ten items, and you must first remove two items that you do not desire. Afterward, you can utilize diamonds to make spins and obtain one reward at a time.

Although there is no assurance of obtaining a specific item on a given spin, you will eventually receive all items after making eight spins.

New Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel starts on the Indian server, featuring Angry Walk emote and Groza gun skin

The new Faded Wheel was launched in Free Fire MAX on January 29, 2023, and is here to stay until February 4, 2023.

It features two epic grand prizes alongside several other cosmetics, including a surfboard and backpack, along with multiple vouchers.

The rewards in the new Faded Wheel are as follows:

The entire prize pool of the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Angry Walk

Cube Fragment

M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

Blood Bat (Surfboard)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: February 28, 2023)

Groza – Heartseeker

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: February 28, 2023)

Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

Bloody Skull (Backpack)

Pet Food

You cannot get them all, as selecting two items you do not wish to acquire is mandatory. It is only then that you make the spins to receive the rewards. The first spin only costs nine diamonds, and the final spin costs 499 diamonds.

The price of spins will gradually increase (Image via Garena)

This cost will gradually increase to compensate for the increased chances of getting the grand prize, as none of the items will be repeated.

Only those gamers with sufficient diamonds to make all the required spins are advised to participate in the event.

Procedure to get Angry Walk and Groza – Heartseeker in Free Fire MAX

Here are the instructions that you must follow to get the emote and the gun skin in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Load your Free Fire MAX account and then access the Luck Royale section by clicking on the corresponding option from the menu on the left.

Step 2: Select the new Faded Wheel from the available Luck Royales.

Step 3: Remove the two undesired items from the prize pool and confirm the same.

Once the items have been removed, you cannot undo the selection; hence, you should carefully make this choice.

Spend diamonds to spin and receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the button in the center of the Luck Royale to make a spin and subsequently receive one reward at random.

Step 5: Continue making spins until you have acquired all the Angry Walk emote and Groza skin from the Luck Royale.

As stated previously, you are assured of two grand prizes in eight spins that will set you back with 1082 diamonds, which is not a bad deal given that you can acquire an emote, gun skin, and other valuable cosmetics.

