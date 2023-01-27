How to get free Maid Gone Mayhem in Free Fire MAX

The “Bermuda Dreams” event series has begun within Free Fire MAX, allowing players to participate in various events that provide exciting rewards. Individuals must complete the requirements specified by the developers to obtain a range of exclusive items.

One of the most sought-after rewards available during this event series is the “Maid Gone Mayhem” bundle, a fantastic costume set for female characters. If gamers wish to acquire the outfit, they must spend a decent amount of time collecting Diner Tokens.

Later, they may use specific tokens to prepare and serve food inside the event. Upon satisfying the guests, Garena will provide them with the bundle. More details about obtaining the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle are provided in the section below.

Guide on how to get the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle in Free Fire MAX

The bundle looks pretty attractive in-game (Image via Garena)

The web event involving the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle in Free Fire MAX commenced today, 27 January 2023, and will last until 9 February 2023. This gives users approximately two weeks to collect Diner Tokens and utilize them to serve food to the guests.

Players will get 1 point for serving one desired dish to the guest, 3 points for serving two desired dishes, and 5 points for serving three. Developers will provide the rewards associated with the specific guest once the satisfaction meter reaches the required points.

The five primary guests provide users with different parts of the bundle (Image via Garena)

The following are the different rewards associated with the guests:

1st guest (Kelly): Maid Gone Mayhem (Shoes)

2nd guest (Maxim): Maid Gone Mayhem (Mask)

3rd guest (Hayato): Maid Gone Mayhem (Head)

4th guest (Alvaro): Maid Gone Mayhem (Bottom)

5th guest (Kapella): Maid Gone Mayhem (Top)

6th guest onwards: Cozy Diner Box

Accordingly, completing the requirements of the first five guests will guarantee the users with the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle in Free Fire MAX.

How to claim the rewards

Follow these steps to claim the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Boot up the game’s application on your mobile device and tap on the “Bermuda Dreams” icon as shown below:

Click on this icon to head over to the event (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As part of the next step, you will have to serve the guests and then claim the items from the bar on the right side of the screen.

Step 3: Once the rewards from all five guests have been claimed, you can head over to the “Vault” section and equip the Maid Gone Mayhem bundle for the female characters in-game.

Guide on how to get Diner Tokens

Tasks can be performed to get Maid Gone Mayhem (Image via Garena)

Diner Tokens are a must for the new event in Free Fire MAX. Players can acquire it as part of after-match drops, daily login, and missions. The following are the missions available today:

Play 45 mins: 2x Diner Tokens

Defeat 5 enemies: 2x Diner Tokens

Deal 3000 damage: 2x Diner Tokens

Play 3 matches: 2x Diner Tokens

Apart from this, gamers can also find bonus tokens in “Tree of Fortune,” which will be available at random locations on the Bermuda map. It should be noted that this will only work once in every match.

