5 free battle royale mobile games to try in 2022 

The battle royale genre of mobile gaming has become extremely popular in the past couple of years. The excitement of becoming the last person/team standing is quite thrilling for the majority of mobile gamers.

Every battle royale game needs a good internet connection to run smoothly. Mobile gamers can connect with their friends online and enjoy the thrilling matches that the games have to offer.

There are quite a few battle royale mobile games available for free on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Hence, players can enjoy thrilling games without having any obligation to spend money to purchase them.

Best battle royale mobile games that can be downloaded for free

1) Call of Duty: Mobile

The mobile version of the immensely famous Call of Duty series is one of the most downloaded games on the Google Play Store. The title mainly has two modes – Multiplayer and Battle Royale.

While the Multiplayer mode has sub-modes like Domination, Team Deathmatch and more, the Battle Royale mode features an exciting 100-player match where players have to struggle to survive till the end.

Mobile gamers also have the option to enjoy some of the most iconic maps of the franchise – Standoff, Raid, Shipment, etc. Every season, the game comes up with fresh content that includes new maps, game modes, rewards, and more.

Android gamers can download the game from here.

iOS gamers can download the game from here.

2) PUBG Mobile

Despite being banned in quite a few countries, PUBG Mobile’s popularity is unparalleled. It is one of the few battle royale games with different versions across many countries.

Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Livik, Vikendi and Karakin are six of the maps where players can enjoy intense battle royale matches. Out of these, Livik matches are quite short and these last for around 15 minutes.

PUBG Mobile recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, which is why it introduced a special game mode and updated its maps. Mobile gamers can also enjoy Payload, fast-paced 4v4 Arena battles, and more.

Note: Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play Battlegrounds Mobile India instead of PUBG Mobile, as the latter is banned in the country.

Android gamers can download the game from here.

iOS gamers can download the game from here.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

This is one of the most anticipated battle royale games, the beta version of which was released a year ago in India. The beta version of the title was also recently introduced in many regions around the world.

The mobile version of Apex Legends has nine Legends that players can enjoy. As players level up, they get access to more Legends, depending on their rank.

The pre-registration for the game has already commenced and upon doing so, players will be entitled to get exclusive pre-registration rewards. The global launch of the game can be expected in 2022.

Android gamers can download the game from here.

iOS gamers can download the game from here.

4) Free Fire

The compatibility of this battle royale game has made it easily accessible in many countries. The mobile game also has an enhanced version called Free Fire MAX, which has better graphics than Free Fire.

Garena’s flagship title has a wide number of content creators worldwide and is a source of living for many. The game receives a major update every two months that introduces new characters, pets, game modes, weapons, and more.

Ranging from BTS to Assassin’s Creed, the game is popular for its famous collaborations. Many themed events (on the occasion of Holi, Christmas, and more) are introduced that allow players to claim various rewards.

Note: Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play Free Fire MAX instead of Free Fire, as the latter is banned in the country.

Android gamers can download the game from here.

iOS gamers can download the game from here.

5) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Developed by XSQUADS Tech Private Limited, this battle royale game has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store. The title also has over 5 million downloads on the Android gaming platform.

From assault rifles to shotguns, the game has a good arsenal of weapons that mobile gamers can use to eliminate their opponents. They can also equip these guns with scopes (2x, 4x, and 8x), so that they can target enemies who are farther away.

As always, mobile gamers will have to make sure that they are within the safe zone and a special feature in the game gives them the chance to respawn up to 3 times. The game can also run smoothly on low-end devices, making it accessible to more players.

Android gamers can download the game from here.

iOS gamers can download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi