BTS Costume Bundles in Free Fire: How to get and all you need to know

Free Fire is famous for its collaborations, and the awaited partnership with the Bang Tan Boys has the fans excited. The latest collaboration has brought forward a wide range of events that fans can participate in.

With every passing day, the battle royale game unveils new BTS collaboration events. Most of the events will carry on until 15 April 2022. Here are all the pending events that are yet to arrive in Free Fire:

Double Neon Stick Token Drop x4 (9 April)

Play to get Tricky Jolly Pet Skin (1 April to 10 April)

BTS Week Mission (4 April to 15 April)

Redeem Golden Undaunted Sports Car (4 April to 15 April)

Booyah Challenge (8 April to 15 April)

Log in for the free Breezer Skyboard (9 April)

Weekend Playtime (9 April to 10 April)

Pop Sway (2 April to 15 April)

Free Fire: BTS Costume Bundles

An outfit will be assigned at random (Image via Garena)

One of the highlights of the BTS collaboration is the seven unique costume bundles that are up for grabs. Each costume is inspired by a member of the seven-member Korean boy band.

The names of the outfits are given below:

Blush Flush inspired by Jin

Soldier Nightmare inspired by Suga

True Charm inspired by J-Hope

Wave Breezer inspired by RM

Golden Undaunted inspired by Jimin

Tricky Jolly inspired by V

Deceptive Fearless inspired by Jungkook

Each outfit given above is worth one BTS Crystal. These crystals can be bought from the Moco Store or the normal in-game store in the battle royale game.

The final prize pool includes BTS Crystal in the Moco Store (Image via Garena)

BTS Crystal is worth 999 diamonds in the in-game store, and only one crystal can be purchased per day. It is also one of the Grand Prizes in the Moco Store that players can claim by spinning the wheel.

How to claim the BTS costume bundles?

Seven BTS outfits (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire and then tap on the Calendar icon on the right side of the home screen.

Step 2: Then, they will have to tap on the Gen FF tab and tap on the Get BTS Outfits section.

Step 3: Then, mobile gamers will have to tap on Go To.

Step 4: Users will have to spend one BTS Crystal and tap on Spin.

Step 5: An outfit, out of the seven, will get randomly selected, which they can claim.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar