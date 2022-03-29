Free Fire Heroes Arise features: New character, link system, gun, and more

The exciting features introduced in the Free Fire OB33 update can be enjoyed in full swing now that it has been a week since its release. The update arrived on Android and iOS devices on 23 March 2022.

The new update titled Heroes Arise has introduced a wide array of new features for mobile gamers to enjoy. The character link system, free characters, and latest weapons are some of the new aspects that players are most fond of.

Free Fire update: New character

Kenta is the brand new character in the battle royale game (Image via Garena)

A new character named Kenta has been introduced, who forms a shield and reduces weapon damage. The shield has a width of 5 meters, which reduces 50% frontal weapon damage.

Being an active character, Kenta has a cooldown time of 210 seconds. The ability, Swordsman’s Wrath, lasts for two seconds and resets when players fire a shot.

One of the best aspects of the new character’s introduction via the OB33 update is that players can claim him for free by just topping up any number of diamonds for the first time. The offer lasts until 31 August 2022. In addition to Kenta, gamers can also claim Joseph for free as a First Top Up reward.

Free Fire update: Character link

Players can claim free characters using the Link technology (Image via Garena)

The latest character link feature is the talk of the town amongst Free Fire gamers, as it gives them the chance to claim the characters for free. Hence, the mandatory purchase of the characters will no longer be necessary.

By fulfilling the set of missions assigned, gamers will be able to unlock any character of their preference. They can also use gold coins to progress. Hence, players who cannot afford them will be able to unlock powerful characters without having to spend real money.

Free Fire update: New gun

New assualt rifle (Image via Garena)

A brand new assault rifle named G36 has been introduced to the battle royale game. The range of the weapon and the movement speed is good, and it has a decent rate of fire, damage, and accuracy. It has two types of firing modes and has the following attachments:

Muzzle

Scope

Stock

Other features

Here are some of the other features that were introduced alongside the ones mentioned above:

A new Credit System has been incorporated to ensure fair play in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

New in-game missions can be completed by players in Battle Royale matches.

The report system has been improved.

A new mode named Zombie Invasion has been introduced.

While XM8 and AUG received a buff, UMP was nerfed.

The abilities of three characters, Nikita, A124, and Steffie, have been reworked.

The abilities of four characters, Rafael, Caroline, Otho, and Thiva, have been balanced.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

