How to download Free Fire OB33 update on Android and iOS

The highly-anticipated Free Fire update will be released today, 23 March. Aside from the numerous features being introduced, mobile gamers are also excited for the BTS collaboration that brings skins, bundles, and more.

The Advance Server for the OB33 update gave a sneak peek of all the features that players can expect to arrive. Even if all the features do not make the final cut, they can look forward to today’s patch’s release.

Steps to download Free Fire OB33 update

The exact time of the update has not yet been revealed, but users can expect it to roll out between 10.30 am IST and 11.30 am IST. The servers are currently offline for maintenance and are expected to be available around 5.30 pm IST.

Once the patch is available, players can follow the steps given below to update Free Fire to its latest version:

Android

The title’s Android page (Image via Google Play Store)

They have to open the Google Play Store and search for the battle royale game. Alternatively, they can tap on the link here to get redirected. Then, users must tap on the “Update” option.

Note: Mobile gamers are advised to have at least 800 MB of storage space empty to accommodate the updated version of the game.

iOS

The game’s iOS page (Image via Apple App Store)

Gamers should open the Apple App Store and tap on their profile icon. They can choose the battle royale game from the list of applications whose updates are pending.

Note: Users must keep in mind that they will only be able to enjoy the latest features once the maintenance time is over and not as soon as they have updated the game.

Features of OB33 update

A few exciting features of the OB33 update are:

A new character with the ability SwordSwordsman’sh is being introduced. He can block frontal damage by creating a shield.

Rafael, Nikita, A124, and SteffSteffie’sities have been reworked.

A new pet named Zasil that helps locate healing items can be expected to be introduced soon via a Top Up event.

Players can use a new weapon, G36.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play the MAX version instead.

