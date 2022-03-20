OB33 Free Fire MAX server maintenance and expected release date for Indian region

Free Fire MAX’s OB33 Advance Server became unavailable on 17 March 2022. Mobile gamers were allowed to test its features for a week using the activation code.

Players get to use the abilities of a brand new character, a new pet, a new mode, and more via the Advance Server. Now that they have an idea of what to expect from the latest update, they might be curious to find out the date of release of the OB33 update.

Free Fire MAX: Expected maintenance time for the OB33 update

Free Fire MAX servers are taken down for maintenance (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the date of the release of every major update, the developers take down the game's servers for maintenance. During this span of time, mobile gamers cannot enjoy the battle royale game.

Based on previous trends, the maintenance time can last around nine

hours. It usually starts at 9:30 AM IST and ends at around 6 PM. The exact time may vary depending on the official announcement.

Once the servers are taken down for maintenance, players can head over to the Google Play Store to update the game as soon as the OB33 update is rolled out. However, they will only be able to enjoy the latest features once the maintenance time is over.

Free Fire MAX: OB33 Release Date

The ranked season of Clash Squad is ending on 24 March 2022 (Image via Garena)

The developers have not disclosed the exact date of release, but players can have an idea about it depending on the trends of the previous releases. Usually, it is noted that a major Free Fire MAX update is released a day before or on the day of the conclusion of the Clash Squad Ranked Mode.

Season 11 is ongoing in the Clash Squad Ranked Mode and is expected to end on 24 March 2022. Hence, mobile gamers can expect the OB33 update to arrive on 23 or 24 March 2022.

