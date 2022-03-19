Garena Free Fire Clash Squad Season 12 release date and all you need to know

Clash Squad is one of the major modes of Free Fire that mobile gamers can enjoy. This mode has seven 4v4 matches where the team winning the most rounds is crowned the champion.

The current season of the Clash Squad mode is Season 11 and it commenced right after the OB32 update on 20 January 2022. The season will end in two months on 24 March 2022.

When will Clash Squad Season 12 arrive in Free Fire?

The ranked season of Clash Squad is ending on 24 March 2022 (Image via Garena)

Clash Squad Season 12 is scheduled to be released a day after the current season ends. Therefore, players can look forward to it on 24 March 2022 at 2:30 pm IST. There is even more reason to be excited as the OB33 update is also expected to arrive on 23 or 24 March 2022.

Highlights of Clash Squad Season 12

One of the major highlights of every Clash Squad Season in Free Fire is that all the ranks of players are reset. Hence, players are advised to grind and raise their ranks so that they stay at the top once their ranks get reset at the start of Season 12.

The following ranks will be reset:

Heroic – Gold II

Diamond I – Gold I

Diamond II – Gold I

Diamond III – Gold I

Diamond IV – Gold I

Platinum I – Silver II

Platinum II – Silver II

Platinum III – Silver II

Platinum IV – Silver II

Gold I – Silver I

Gold II – Silver I

Gold III – Silver I

Gold IV – Silver I

Silver I – Bronze II

Silver II – Bronze II

Silver III – Bronze II

Bronze I – Bronze I

Bronze II – Bronze I

Bronze III – Bronze I

If players manage to reach the Gold III tier before the current season ends, they can claim the Golden SKS skin for free. The weapon skin is Season 11's main reward for players.

Disclaimer: Indian mobile gamers are encouraged to play Free Fire MAX since Free Fire is banned in the country.

