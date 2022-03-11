Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code: What it is and how to get it (March 2022)

Every time Garena comes up with a significant update in Free Fire, an Advance Server is introduced. It will be rolled out around two weeks before the update is released.

This special server is created for Free Fire players to test out the upcoming features of the new update. If they face any bugs or glitches, they can give feedback to the developers. If Garena finds their claim legitimate, gamers are rewarded with in-game items.

What is the Free Fire Advance Server Activation code?

It is mandatory for users to have an Activation Code to access the Free Fire Advance Server. The developers give this code away to a select few players only.

To stand a chance of receiving it, gamers will have to register for the Advance Server a few days before its availability. Once they receive it, they will get the chance to use it once the server goes live.

How to register for the Activation code?

Players have to log in via Google or Facebook, the method they use to log into the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mobile gamers will have to head to the official Advance Server site and log in using Facebook or Google. They will then have to fill in a form containing essential details like name, email address, and phone number.

Once users submit the form, they will have to wait for the developers to revert.

How to use the Activation code?

Once the Advance Server becomes accessible, players will have to head to the official website to download the APK. Once they have successfully downloaded and installed it, gamers must enter the Activation Code after opening the application.

Once the Activation Code is duly entered, they can enjoy the new features that might be released in the upcoming update. The progress of users in the Advance Server will not be reflected in Free Fire.

